“India’s chances will be largely dependent on the top order” – Mithali Raj ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Former captain Mithali Raj reckons the performance of the top order will determine how India Women perform in the Women’s ICC T20 World Cup 2023.

Raj feels that captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will be critical to India’s success in the marquee event. The veteran, however, warned the Women in Blue of their dependence on the two senior batters.

In her ICC column, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

“India’s chances will be largely dependent on the top order. Smriti Mandhana is playing well and is a match-winner. Harmanpreet Kaur has looked in good form too, but we have to beat Australia and England. You need other batters to come to the party.”

While Harmanpreet has amassed 2940 runs in 146 T20Is, Mandhana has scored 2651 runs in 112 T20Is. The duo recently scored 109 (four innings) and 86 runs (five innings) in the tri-series.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Indian pairs to share a century stand in women's T20Is in South Africa:



115* - Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur v WI, today

106 - Smriti Mandhana & Mithali Raj v SA, 2018 Indian pairs to share a century stand in women's T20Is in South Africa:115* - Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur v WI, today106 - Smriti Mandhana & Mithali Raj v SA, 2018

The 40-year-old also hopes that Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will play a big part in the Women’s T20WC after lifting the Women’s U19 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

“I hope Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh also have a good run at the World Cup, considering they have gained so much experience of the conditions in South Africa.”

Shafali amassed 172 runs in seven games in the tournament.

Raj further hailed the bowling unit for their recent success in a tri-series involving South Africa Women and West Indies Women. She, however, feels the bowlers will be tested during the ICC tournament.

“The bowling will be tested and that is where we need to see an improvement.”

The statement came as India ended as the runner-up in the tri-series.

“Australia are the favorites” – Mithali Raj on Women’s T20 World Cup

Mithali Raj added that defending champions Australia Women will once again be the favorite to win the Women’s T20 World Cup. She praised the Aussies for their quality batting line-up.

She said:

“I think everyone would agree that Australia are the favorite, and deservedly so. I am expecting, tight, competitive matches. They are so difficult to beat because they bat deep and have an excellent batting line-up.”

Mithali Raj added:

“There are not many teams who can rival them in terms of big hitters, and the fact they have numerous players who can play a similar role means that if one fails, others can step in.”

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



5 Men's ODI World Cups

5 Women's T20 World Cups



cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… - #INDvAUS Dominant Australia beat India by 85 runs at MCG - clinch their fifth Women's #T20WorldCup title5 Men's ODI World Cups5 Women's T20 World Cups Dominant Australia beat India by 85 runs at MCG - clinch their fifth Women's #T20WorldCup title5 Men's ODI World Cups 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆5 Women's T20 World Cups 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… - #INDvAUS https://t.co/ISLb1DpNvA

Raj believes the Women in Blue bring out their best while playing against Australia. She didn’t write off Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. despite their bad track record against the Aussies.

She added:

“While Australia are definitely favorites, we have seen India and England play some of their best cricket in the knockout stages of tournaments, so I would not write them off.”

The statement came even though Australia recently defeated India Women 4-1 in a T20I series held in December.

For the uninitiated, Australia Women beat India Women by 85 runs in the last edition of the Women's T20WC 2020. Meg Lanning and Co. also beat India by nine wickets in the Commonwealth Games final.

Female Cricket @imfemalecricket Cricket in the 🏅 Commonwealth Games 2022



Women’s cricket made it to the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.



We witnessed top-quality matches and Australia defeated India by 9 Runs to win the Gold Medal was another takeaway.



(6/n) Cricket in the 🏅 Commonwealth Games 2022Women’s cricket made it to the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. We witnessed top-quality matches and Australia defeated India by 9 Runs to win the Gold Medal was another takeaway. (6/n) https://t.co/NXs35SPDRP

“I’ll be fortunate enough to serve as a mentor and advisor for the Gujarat Titans” – Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj further expressed her delight at joining the Gujarat Titans women’s team as a mentor and advisor ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL).

She said:

“I am not surprised at all that we have got to this point, the Women’s Premier League in India is a huge development. While I will not be playing, I will be fortunate enough to serve as a mentor and advisor for the Gujarat Giants.”

She added:

“There is no disappointment about the fact that I missed out on playing in it, my journey as a cricketer was different and I was able to play my part in the evolution of the sport.”

Mithali Raj added that the WPL and other T20 leagues help the players become financially secure and work on their game.

“Those platforms not only give local players the chance to interact with overseas stars, but they also offer better financial stability, which allows them to invest in their own games, hiring personal coaches or strength and conditioning coaches.”

The inaugural WPL will comprise five teams from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Lucknow. The auction is slated to take place in Mumbai on February 13.

