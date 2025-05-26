"India's visionary Test captain started preparing for Eng tour"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's thumping win vs GT in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) comfortably by 83 wickets in match 67 of IPL 2025. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the contest on Sunday, May 25. The disappointing loss did not affect GT's standing in the points table, as they remained at the top, while CSK ended the season in the last position.

Opting to bat first, CSK made use of good batting conditions at the venue and notched up a daunting total of 230/5 in 20 overs. It came on the back of half-centuries from Dewald Brevis (57) and Devon Conway (52). Youngsters Ayush Mhatre (34) and Urvil Patel (37) chipped in with impactful cameos in the top order. Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was among the wickets for GT with the ball.

Anshul Kamboj (3/13), Noor Ahmad (3/21), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/17) then bowled magnificently to help CSK bundle out GT for 147 in 18.3 overs. They helped them register a clinical victory to end their season positively.

Fans enjoyed Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between the GT and CSK teams and shared their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"India's visionary Test captain started preparing for Eng tour," an Instagram post read.

"The game pretty much went away from us in the powerplay"- GT captain Shubman Gill after loss vs CSK in IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad

At the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill reviewed his team's performance after a dismal loss against CSK, saying:

"The game pretty much went away from us in the powerplay. We couldn't come back after that. Chasing 230, it's always a tricky target. Teams that are eliminated, they are coming all guns blazing. It's important to remain calm under pressure, we couldn't do that today. It's very important to control runs in the middle overs.

"If you don't pick wickets, it's going to be challenging. That's where we have been lacking. This one would be a hard pill to swallow. On the bright side, we have two or three important games ahead of us. For me, going back to my hometown, it's going to be an exciting one," Gill added.

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

