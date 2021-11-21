"He hasn't rediscovered anything" - Aakash Chopra on R Ashwin's supposed turnaround in T20I cricket

Aakash Chopra believes R Ashwin is doing nothing different than what he has done in the past upon his comeback to the Indian T20I side.

Ashwin was picked in the Indian squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup when Washington Sundar was ruled out due to injury. The wily off-spinner has snared nine wickets in the five T20Is he has played since his return and has been extremely economical as well.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on Ashwin's supposed turnaround in the shortest format of the game. The former observed:

"Ashwin has been phenomenal in the last five games, if we see from the Afghanistan match to the second T20I. He has played five consecutive matches, has been economical every time and taken wickets every time. Everyone is asking how Ashwin has turned it around? But he hasn't rediscovered anything."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Ashwin has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the last few years. Chopra elaborated:

"He had not gone anywhere, you had not picked him. If you see any one year in the last eight to ten years, when was Ashwin hit in the IPL? He plays 14 matches, he is a four-over bank."

Ashwin has picked up 45 wickets in the last four seasons of the IPL. He also had a decent economy of 7.61 during this period.

"R Ashwin never gives more than 25-30 runs" - Aakash Chopra

R Ashwin has been a key component of the Delhi Capitals bowling lineup [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Ashwin has always been a reliable bowler. He explained:

"He was a four-over bank when he was dropped as well. There have been three IPLs in between, he was a four-over bank there as well. He never gives more than 25-30 runs in his four overs, once in a while everyone gets hit, and he takes wickets as well."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Recently @ashwinravi99 invited me for a cheeseburger and served this 😜 So I'm not surprised at all with how economical he has lately been 😅 #INDvNZ Recently @ashwinravi99 invited me for a cheeseburger and served this 😜 So I'm not surprised at all with how economical he has lately been 😅 #INDvNZ https://t.co/t7gwxZIANc

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that Ashwin's excellent performances have not taken him by surprise. Chopra stated:

"He bowls in different phases of the game - with the new ball, in the middle and can bowl even till the 15th or 16th over. He is not doing anything exceptional, the guile and quality he has. Just the experience is coming to the fore. Please don't be surprised, I am not at all surprised that why Ashwin is doing so well."

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Man has played 5 matches since his comeback and has went for more than 6 an over only once and has picked atleast one wicket in every match. 9 wickets at 13.3 s.r. and 5.25 economy so far. GOAT stuff from Ashwin. Man has played 5 matches since his comeback and has went for more than 6 an over only once and has picked atleast one wicket in every match. 9 wickets at 13.3 s.r. and 5.25 economy so far. GOAT stuff from Ashwin. https://t.co/Ja1IZh7iKJ

Ashwin's skills and prowess have never been in doubt. However, there were a few question marks over his fitness and his tendency to try too many variations instead of primarily bowling his trusted off-spinners.

