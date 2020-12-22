Indian cricket team star Yuzvendra Chahal gets married

Indian cricket team's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended 2020 on a grand note. Chahal got married to his fiancee Dhanashree Verma.

The cricketer was in a relationship with Dhanashree for a long time. Yuzvendra Chahal shared the news of his wedding with his fans on social media earlier today.

We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond! pic.twitter.com/h7k3G3QrYx — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2020

"22.12.20. We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the post.

Dhanashree also shared a couple of photos from the wedding on Instagram. She used the same caption as her husband.

Cricketers Dhawal Kulkarni, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Chris Gayle, Sajid Mahmood, and other celebrities congratulated the newly wed couple.

Yuzvendra Chahal helped the Indian cricket team win the T20I series Down Under

The Indian cricket team recently defeated Australia 2-1 in a three-match T20I series Down Under. Yuzvendra Chahal played a massive role in the Men in Blue's success.

Chahal came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the Canberra T20I. He changed the game with his three-wicket haul. The first T20I victory helped India gain momentum in the series.

The Indian leg-spinner had announced his relationship with Dhanashree Verma earlier this year. When Chahal traveled to the UAE to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, Dhanashree followed him to give him a pleasant surprise.

Chahal performed well for RCB in IPL 2020. He was a part of the Indian squad for the white-ball rubber of the Australian tour. After the six limited-overs games, Chahal returned to India.

He is likely to return to the field to play for Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21.