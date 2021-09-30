IPL 2021: "I'm not convinced about Ravindra Jadeja's batting" - Sanjay Manjrekar 

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently said that he is not convinced by Ravindra Jadeja's ability to bat against the fast bowlers in IPL 2021. The 56-year-old is unsure whether Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder is as attacking against bowlers with real pace as he is against the medium-pacers.

The left-hander has been superb for CSK during the 14th edition of the IPL. He has piled on 179 runs in eight innings at an amazing average of 60 runs per match. Jadeja's strike rate of 147 has been impressive throughout the season.

While speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar had his say regarding the Saurashtra-born all-rounder. He opined:

"I am still not convinced about Jadeja's batting, especially the role CSK has given him. If he gets the same role in every match, will he be able to continue with his performances against the quality pace bowlers or not? Because so far, he has pounced on bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Harshal Patel. It remains to be seen whether he will be as attacking as well against the quick pacers who try to attack him."

Jadeja's latest match-winning performance came in CSK's last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he smashed Prasidh Krishna for 22 runs in the 19th over of the game. Jadeja was also adjudged the Man of the Match in that particular contest.

Jadeja becomes a valuable asset for his side when he bowls his full quota of overs: Sanjay Manjrekar

The former cricketer-turned commentator also acknowledged that CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja becomes a great valuable asset to his side when he completes his full quota of overs in the match.

The 32-year-old is the second-most successful left-arm spinner in the tournament this season, with seven wickets to his name in 33 overs. Jadeja's economy of 6.8 runs per over shows how thrifty he is.

While explaining how important Jadeja's bowling is to CSK, Manjrekar said:

"The crucial thing Jadeja has done in his last two matches is he's completed his full quota of overs. CSK skipper MS Dhoni breathes a sigh of relief when Jadeja bowls his four overs in the match. If Jadeja continues to bowl his full quota of overs, he becomes a valuable asset for his side."

The three-dimensional player will look to continue his stellar performances when his side lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a ''Southern derby'' today (September 30). Match 44 of the Indian Premier League will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

