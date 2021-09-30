IPL 2021: "He isn't called 'Lord Thakur' just like that" - Virender Sehwag on CSK pacer's impressive performances this season 

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently praised Chennai Super Kings pacer Shardul Thakur for his impressive performances in the IPL 2021. Sehwag reasoned that the CSK pacer isn't dubbed 'Lord Thakur' for no reason but due to the skills that he possesses.

Thakur put in a stellar performance with the ball during his side's clash with KKR in Abu Dhabi, where he ended with figures of 4-0-20-2. Thakur was successful from his first ball of the game when he dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, who has been a top performer for KKR in the second leg of IPL 2021.

Thakur's second scalp in the game was perhaps the most crucial wicket for his side as he got rid of danger man Andre Russell in his last over. This proved to be a body blow for KKR as it restricted them to 171 runs at a time when they could have aimed for at least 190-200 runs.

While speaking with Cricbuzz, Sehwag credited Shardul's performance and said:

"It would be unfair to say that the pitch suited Shardul. It was his bowling skills - yorkers, knuckleballs, or slower bouncers - which should be credited for his excellent performance. The only reason KKR was unable to score 200 runs in that game was Thakur's death bowling, especially when he got Russell out. He isn't called 'Lord Shardul' just like that.

Thakur's contributions have been significant for Chennai this season. His habit of picking up important wickets at crucial moments makes the CSK bowling unit look stronger.

Big names like Ab de Villiers, Andre Russell, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan have all fallen prey to Lord Thakur's hit-the-deck bowling.

He knows what variety to use in what situation of the game: Ashish Nehra on Shardul Thakur's bowling

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra also had his say on Thakur's ability with the ball. Nehra mentioned that the 29-year-old has now acquired a bowling sense. While speaking with Cricbuzz, Nehra said:

"Yes, he (Thakur) has added variety to his arsenal. But he did decline his traditional seam-up outswing bowling recently, which he has eventually increased bowling now and it is proving fruitful for him. He now knows how to use his variety in what situation of the game and bowled the right balls at the right time."

The 42-year-old also spoke about the importance of having confidence in your bowling ability. Nehra said:

"In T20, skills and potential are one thing but confidence is the most important aspect for me. What matters is how often do you back yourself in bowling length balls or different kinds of deliveries?"

Chennai's next test in the group stage will be against a team who are at the foot of the table, Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.

