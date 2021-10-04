IPL 2021: "When Ashwin plays T20, he never looks to go after wickets, but to keep his economy in check" - Sanjay Manjrekar 

Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Ravichandran Ashwin, when playing white-ball cricket, never looks to go after wickets but tries to keep his economy in check.

Ashwin hasn't had a fruitful campaign during the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. He did however, help his side pull off a hard-fought victory in their previous match against the Mumbai Indians. His 20 runs while chasing MI's total of 130 helped DC win the match.

The former CSK player has only managed to pick up four wickets at a poor average of 63.5 runs per wicket in nine innings in the ongoing IPL 2021. His economy of 7.5 is good. However, his bowling strike rate of 50.8 shows how unsuccessful the off-spinner has been in picking up wickets at regular intervals.

While speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar discussed Ashwin's approach to white-ball cricket with the ball. He said unlike in test matches, the 35-year old focuses on keeping his economy rate under control. Manjrekar mentioned:

"When Ashwin plays white-ball cricket, he never looks to go after taking wickets, which is unlike his approach in the Test matches. In the T20s, his main focus relies on keeping his economy rate in check."

"Ashwin's bowling figures in the last game might bother Ricky Ponting" - Sanjay Manjrekar.

Though Manjrekar feels that Delhi Capitals won't drop Ashwin from the starting XI as he has been quite economical for them, his figures of 4-0-41-1 against MI might bother Ricky Ponting.

While previewing today's clash between CSK and DC, the 56-year old had his say on whether Delhi should drop Ashwin from the side. He said:

"During the last game against MI Axar picked up 3 wickets and Ashwin leaked 10 runs per over in a low-scoring encounter, this might bother Ricky Ponting. But seeing that match as a one of game, he might not drop the off-spinner. "

He also said that for whichever team Amit Mishra plays for, he makes a case for himself to play. Manjrekar said:

"But I do believe, that for whichever team Amit Mishra plays for, he should play every match for that side."

Delhi Capitals' next match in the group stage will be a high-octane clash against the Chennai Super Kings. Match 50 of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium today.

