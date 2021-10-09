IPL 2021: "I'm not sure whether he's going to play the next game or not" - Gautam Gambhir on DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Gautam Gambhir is unsure whether Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be selected for Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings.

His statement came to light after Ashwin bowled just one over from his quota of four against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Ripal Patel, the Gujrat-born all-rounder, accommodated Ashwin's remaining three overs with his right-arm medium pace bowling.

While reviewing yesterday's rip-roaring between DC and RCB, Gambhir expressed his uncertainty regarding Ashwin's selection. He said:

"I'm sure they must be considering whether to play Ashwin in Sharjah or probably go with an overseas batter and have Ripal Patel as a bowling all rounder. Or get Stoinis if he's available. Because if anything, they were convinced with Ashwin, this was the game to give him four overs, irrespective of what the result of the game was. So I am not sure whether he is going to play the next game or not. He's still a quality bowler."

The former CSK spinner has had an underwhelming IPL 2021 so far. He has managed to pick only five wickets with an average of 57 runs conceded per wicket in 11 matches.

"By giving Ashwin just one over, it shows that they don't have confidence in him," said Gautam Gambhir.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals #IPL2021 #RCBvDC Finest of margins 💔The win narrowly escapes us. Back to the drawing board with our focus now on Qualifier 1 💪🏼 #YehHaiNayiDilli Finest of margins 💔The win narrowly escapes us. Back to the drawing board with our focus now on Qualifier 1 💪🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #RCBvDC https://t.co/V40O9cbDs2

With 615 international wickets to his name, Ricky Ponting would've hoped for a consistent wicket-taker in Ashwin this season. His economy of 7.5 is good. However, his bowling strike rate of 47 shows how unsuccessful the off-spinner has been in picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Gambhir opined that the DC coach, Ponting, and skipper Rishabh Pant, might be unconvinced about Ashwin's form. He said that:

"Probably Ricky Ponting or Rishabh Pant might not even be convinced about his form or the way he's bowling. By giving him just one over shows that they don't have confidence in him. So going forward they may pick Ripal Patel or Marcus Stoinis, depending upon his fitness."

Pant's side will look to qualify for the IPL finals for the second time in a row this season. They will clash against the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on October 10.

