IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar picks players to watch out for in the CSK-KKR clash

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to Instagram to pick five players from both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders to watch out for in the first game of Sunday's double-header.

The two teams have been involved in several memorable matches in the past. Packed with talent and experience are the Super Kings and Knight Riders. Not to forget, it's a battle between two world-class captains - MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan.

Manjrekar's post was captioned:

"Chennai vs Kolkata Preview. Presented by @DafanewsIndia. Check out Dafa News here: https://t.me/dafanews888. Kolkata is looking good heading into the game against Chennai, with Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson firing for them. #dafanewsindia"

You can find the video below:

Deepak Chahar is always getting wickets with the new ball: Sanjay Manjrekar

The 56-year old first named Sam Curran as one of five players to watch out for on the CSK team. Curran, who was unavailable for the first match of the second leg of the tournament due to quarantine, has produced some incredible performances for CSK in the past. Manjrekar said:

"Players to watch for from Chennai. I'll go with Sam Curran - a brilliant, valuable player. Deepak Chahar - always getting wickets with the new ball. Moeen Ali - will bat at No.3 so the likelihood of getting him a big score, a couple of overs against KKR's left-handers. Faf Du Plessis - always a consistent and a key batter for CSK. And fifth will be Ruturaj Gaikwad - on brilliant current form. These are my 5 players"

Players to watch out for from CSK, picked up by Sanjay Manjrekar:

Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali, Faf du Plessis, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Lockie Ferguson has been a revelation:Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Lockie Ferguson has been a 'revelation' for this KKR side.

Eoin Morgan's side started their second half of the campaign in the best possible way, defeating RCB and MI in commanding fashion in their first couple of matches.

A wonderful display by the bowling unit and a fearless approach to batting has been the template for the side's success. One name who has manifested this fearless batting is Venkatesh Iyer, who was also named Manjrekar's first player to watch out for from the KKR lineup.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also praised all-rounder Andre Russell for his fitness. Manjrekar mentioned that a fit Andre Russell is a great asset for his side and chose him as his second player to watch out for.

"For Kolkata, I'm going to pick Venkatesh Iyer - 20Lac base price player, he is making quite an impression and I love his attitude and the way he plays. The second player is Andre Russell. A fit Andre Russell is of great value to his side. He's bowling difficult overs for his side and batting is always going to be a bonus."

Manjrekar feels that Lockie Ferguson has been a relavation in the side, with the pacer proving to be particularly difficult to score runs off. His fourth pick was Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational for the last 12 months now. He concluded his list of five players by picking Rahul Tripathi after his match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians.

"Lockie Ferguson has been somewhat relavation, bowling at 147kmph and keeps it straight, into the stumps so it's very, very hard to attack him. Varun Chakravarthy - sensational. He's economical and is a wicket-taker for his side. And I'm going to pick Rahul Tripathi again on his current form. So that were my five players to watch for from KKR."

Players to watch out for from KKR, picked up by Sanjay Manjrekar:

Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tripathi

