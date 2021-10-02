IPL 2021: "It's not good to expect the old Dhoni back with the bat" - Sanjay Manjrekar 

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar elucidated that it won't be good for fans to expect Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's batting form to be back. His statement came to light after Dhoni's quintessential winning six for CSK in the last over against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The former Indian skipper hasn't made any significant contributions with the bat so far for the Super Kings. Batting at number six for the side, Dhoni scored just 66 runs with a poor average of 13.2 in eight innings in the IPL this season.

However, his recent innings of 14* runs couldn't help his fans feel nostalgic and expect that the veteran is slowly gaining his form back. His signature six only made their belief stronger.

Manjrekar, while speaking with ESPNcricinfo, had his say regarding the batting form of the CSK skipper. He opined:

"Yes, we are being romantic and nostalgic after Dhoni's six against the SRH. But so far, Dhoni hasn't done much with the bat. And it seems like it's not good to expect the old Dhoni to be back with the bat. Moreover, his poor batting form isn't hurting CSK. Other players are looking to be in excellent touch. It is correct that MSD is not in form with the bat, but his captaincy is surely in form."

"I don't think his record can ever be broken," said Manjrekar, on MS Dhoni's 60 percent winning percentage as a captain in the IPL history

MS Dhoni will create history in today's (October 2) match when he steps onto the pitch for the 200th time as the captain of a side in Indian Premier League history.

In the 199 matches he has captained in the IPL, the 40-year old has won on 119 occasions and has seen defeat 79 times. His figure of winning 60.1% of his matches makes him the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League history.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar acknowledged the captainship of MSD throughout the years. The Indian commentator feels that Dhoni's record as a skipper can never be broken. The 56-year old said:

"Winning 60% of your matches in the IPL - it's a terrific record. I don't think this record can ever be broken. The biggest thing he did for CSK was when he made those changes in the side after last year, when CSK were at the bottom of the table. Dhoni was pushed somewhat outside his comfort zone. He usually has his set of players, but this season the way he has made changes to side, and has played with the right combinations - is exceptional."

Dhoni's 200th match as captain will be up against the Rajasthan Royals. The two teams will meet on the night of October 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

