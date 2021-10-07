IPL 2021: "I took experience from last year when we played in the UAE" - Deepak Chahar 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar has revealed that he gained valuable experience when he played IPL in the UAE last year (2020). The 29-year-old seamer said that he is using that experience during the ongoing IPL 2021.

The CSK bowler has been in phenomenal form, creating havoc among opposition batters with his swing bowling in the powerplay. CSK's new-ball bowler has 12 wickets to his name in as many matches in the 14th edition of the IPL.

The Chennai Super Kings will play their last group stage match against the Punjab Kings in Dubai today. Just before the toss, former cricketer-turned commentator Nikhil Chopra took the opportunity to ask Deepak Chahar a few questions.

While commending his brilliant performances during the second half of the competition, Chopra asked the pacer about the changes he has made to his bowling. Chahar replied:

"I took experience from last year when we played in the UAE. I knew what line and length I had to bowl. There is some help for the bowlers on this Dubai pitch compared to last year. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been slower surfaces. So if you bowl in the right areas, you will get the return. I worked on my bowling during the offseason."

The MS Dhoni-led side are set to face PBKS on the back of two consecutive defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively. On being asked about the environment in the dressing room, especially after their couple of defeats in a row, Chahar said:

"We were relaxed because we knew we qualified for the playoffs. But obviously, there were discussions regarding our mistakes, whether in the bowling department or batting. Of course, we want to finish in the top two as there is a certain advantage to that."

The toss for Match 53 has already taken place and KL Rahul asked CSK to bat first in Dubai.

MS Dhoni, who doesn't tinker with his starting XI more often, named an unchanged side for the match. However, Punjab, who have made the most of the altercations this season with 26 changes, dropped Nicholas Pooran in place of Englishman Chris Jordan.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar