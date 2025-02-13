Injury-hit RCB suffer another massive blow with leg-spinner Asha Sobhana ruled out of WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have been hit with a series of player injuries, suffered another blow with leg-spinner Asha Sobhana being ruled out just a day before the start of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season.

Asha Sobhana is the latest player to join a rather long list of players RCB have lost due to injury even before the start of the new season. Asha last played in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in UAE and has been out of action ever since.

The 33-year-old suffered a knee injury due to which she missed India's final group-stage match against Australia. She has been nursing her injury but has unfortunately failed to recover in time, which means that she will miss the WPL 2025 season.

The franchise has announced wicket-keeper batter Nuzhat Parween as her replacement for the season. RCB already lost Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross to injuries while Sophie Devine decided to pull out of the tournament.

All-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who also missed a significant part of India's home season, is returning from injury. It remains to be seen whether she will be drafted into the playing XI right away.

Asha Sobhana being ruled out further depletes the side, who are the defending champions. RCB could face several challenges with their combinations as they begin their title defense.

Pooja Vastrakar ruled out with Asha Sobhana, Mumbai Indians announce replacement

Asha Sobhana's loss is a significant one as she played a key role last season, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 15.41 and an economy rate of 7.11. She was the joint second-highest wicket-taker for RCB in their title-winning campaign.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, the champions of the inaugural WPL season, have also lost a key player due to injury ahead of the start of the 2025 season. Team India star Pooja Vastrakar, who has been injured and out of action since October 2024, failed to recover in time and has been ruled out.

Mumbai Indians have announced Parunika Sisodia as her replacement. She will join the franchise at her base price of ₹10 lakhs. Sisodia impressed in the recently concluded Under-19 T20 World Cup and will look to perform when given an opportunity.

