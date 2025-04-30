"Injury replacement tactics failed" - Top 10 funny memes as CSK bundle out for 190 in IPL 2025 match vs PBKS in Chennai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing each other in match 49 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to chase on a dry pitch.

Ad

CSK got off to a poor start as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay with 48 runs on the scoreboard. Shaik Rasheed (11), Ayush Mhatre (7), and Ravindra Jadeja (17) got starts but departed without converting them, leaving their side in a spot of bother.

Sam Curran (88) anchored the innings after that, playing a magnificent knock to help the Super Kings reach a respectable first-innings total of 190. Dewald Brevis supported him in the middle-order with 32 (26), while MS Dhoni played a cameo of 11 (4) in the end. Yuzvendra Chahal dented CSK's chances of a strong finish by picking up four wickets in the 19th over, which included a hat-trick.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of Wednesday night's IPL 2025 game between the Chennai and Punjab franchises. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Back to the basics....CSK's fraud injury replacement tactics failed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It is not easy, 190 is a good score" - Yuzvendra Chahal after 1st innings of CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Punjab leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reflected on his bowling performance, saying:

"Feeling very good, it was the 19th over and in front of me was Mahi bhai, felt it could go either way, but the plan was to go for wickets. Five fielders were inside and the plan was to bowl on the stumps and also to bowl wide, not bowl easy balls and play with the batter's mind."

Ad

"It came from the memes and I had planned to do this celebration if I take a five-fer or a hat-trick in IPL. It is not easy, 190 is a good score in IPL, when the ball is old, it turns, still a good total to chase," Chahal added.

At the time of the writing, PBKS reached 44/1 in 4.4 overs in the chase of 191.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More