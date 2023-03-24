Injury scares for CSK, LSG as Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan likely to miss IPL 2023 - Reports

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of IPL 2023. Young left-arm quicks Mukesh Choudhary and Mohsin Khan are reportedly said to have suffered injuries, which could jeopardize their participation in the upcoming season.

The 16th edition of the IPL kicks off in just a week, with a number of teams suffering injury setbacks.

Mukesh and Mohsin are the latest players to join the injury list ahead of the season. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the two uncapped Indian pacers are currently nursing injuries and are unlikely to participate in IPL 2023.

While speaking to Cricbuzz on the grounds of Mukesh's injury, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the franchise has slender hopes regarding the 24-year-old Maharashtra bowler's recovery.

Viswanathan said:

"We are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out."

Mukesh has been out of action since Maharashtra's Vijay Hazare Trophy final appearance against Saurashtra in December last year. He was advised to take a week's rest during the Ranji Trophy season due to back strain issues, however, the left-arm pacer went on to miss the entire red-ball tournament.

Mukesh impressed with the new ball for CSK in the absence of Deepak Chahar last year. He claimed 16 wickets in 13 games at an average of 26.50 and an economy of 9.32, including the best figures of 4/46 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

LSG officials unsure on Mohsin Khan's recovery

Another youngster who impressed in last year's tournament was Mohsin Khan, who played just nine matches for LSG and returned 14 wickets at 14.07. He is recovering with the intention of participating for the KL Rahul-led team at some point in the league.

The report from Cricbuzz also mentioned that LSG officials didn't have any clarity on whether Mohsin would be available to play for the team.

The Uttar Pradesh bowler boasted an economy rate lower than six while bowling in the powerplay in IPL 2022 and registered his career-best figures of 4/16 in a game-changing spell against the Delhi Capitals.

