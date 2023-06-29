"Instagram vs Reality" - Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya laugh-out-loud while posing for the camera

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is making the most of his time off by spending quality time with his family. The cricket star was recently snapped chilling with his brother, Krunal Pandya.

Hardik took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, June 29, to share a couple of pictures also featuring Krunal. The 29-year-old described the two photographs by suggesting that one was for Instagram, while the other showed the fun the two brothers have off camera.

He captioned the post:

"Instagram vs Reality 😝"

It is worth mentioning that both Pandya brothers captained their respective franchises in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Hardik led Gujarat Titans (GT).

Krunal, on the other hand, was named as the stand-in captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after regular skipper KL Rahul picked up a thigh injury while fielding during a league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Hardik Pandya-led side finished as the runners-up after facing a five-wicket loss (DLS method) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final. LSG were knocked out after an 81-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

Hardik Pandya is expected to lead India in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies

India are set to tour West Indies next month for a multi-format series. The two nations will compete in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced squads for the red-ball and 50-over fixtures. Hardik Pandya has been named as vice-captain for the three-match ODI series.

While the board is yet to reveal the team for the T20I games, Hardik is expected to lead the side.

India's squad for West Indies tour

Test: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

