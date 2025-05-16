"Invest in the 14-year-old, 17-year-old" - Former CSK batter's advice to franchise amid horror IPL 2025 season

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has credited the decision to blood youngsters for the team making big scores in the last few matches of IPL 2025. The 38-year-old, however, did caution against getting too excited with the recent batting performances and urged them to look at the transition as a long-term project.

Ad

CSK have roped in the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel midway through IPL 2025. Raina stressed on the need for CSK to invest in more youngsters moving forward.

"Two weeks ago, they were out of the playoffs. If you look at Mhatre's batting. He did very well. Brevis and Mhatre have batted in a different style. As soon as these two youngsters came, the belief in the dressing room increased. You are making 200; you are making 210," Raina said via Hindustan Times.

Ad

Trending

"The results of the board exam have just come. But the big result will be three years. When will CSK win the sixth trophy from here? Because it is no longer an eight-team tournament, there are 10 teams. You will have to do proper homework here. You will have to invest in the youngsters. You have to invest in the 14-year-old, 17-year-old. You have to invest in the youngsters who are below 18 years of age. Then you will see the mutual investment increasing," he added.

Ad

CSK begin planning for next season after missing out on IPL 2025 Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 Playoffs race after enduring a difficult season. That meant that they had a few matches left to look ahead to next season and identify new stars.

Ayush Mhatre has been a revelation for the franchise, scoring 163 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 181.11. Dewald Brevis has given the impetus in the middle-order with 126 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 163.64.

CSK next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More