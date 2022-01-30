"Say hello to my new toy" - Suryakumar Yadav brings home Nissan Jonga

Team India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is an automobile enthusiast. The cricket star, who has an extensive car collection, has now brought home a Nissan Jonga.

Yadav took to his social media accounts on Saturday to share pictures of his newly-acquired SUV. The Jonga has a history of its own. The Nissan-designed vehicle was formerly used by the Indian army

The vehicle was used by the Indian army for a long time before its services were discontinued. Yadav is not the only cricketer to own this special car. Former India captain MS Dhoni also has a Jonga in his garage and is often spotted driving the vehicle around in Ranchi.

Surya Kumar captioned the post:

"Say hello to my new toy ‘HULK’."

Yadav was last seen in action during the recently-concluded ODI series between India and South Africa. The right-handed batter was included in the playing XI for the third and final ODI, where he mustered 39 runs from 32 balls.

India are scheduled to host the West Indies at home in three ODIs and as many T20Is. Yadav has been named in the Rohit Sharma-led squad for both formats.

Mumbai Indians retain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IPL 2022 auction

The 31-year-old is among four players retained by the Mumbai-based franchise ahead of the upcoming 10-franchise mega-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Mumbai have named Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore) and Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore) as their four retention picks. The IPL 2022 auction is scheduled to take place in Bangalore next month.

Yadav has played 115 matches in the cash-rich league, in which he has 2341 runs to his name. He has slammed 13 half-centuries in the competition so far and has an impressive strike rate of 135.71.

