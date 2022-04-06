[Watch] CSK players toil hard in nets ahead of crucial clash against SRH in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players sweated it out in the nets ahead of their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK shared a video on social media on Wednesday, April 6, in which the likes of MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Robin Uthappa were seen hitting the nets.

The Chennai-based franchise posted on Twitter:

Defending champions CSK haven't had an ideal start to their campaign this year and are still searching for their maiden win. They have lost their first three league matches and are languishing in the penultimate position in the IPL points table.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will next be seen in action on Saturday, when they take on SRH in the 17th match of the tournament. The afternoon clash between the two sides will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

The four-time champions suffered a 54-run loss in their previous encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Their batting let them down in the fixture as they were bundled out for 126 while chasing a still target of 181.

They have a net run rate of -1.251 and are in search of a miraculous turnaround after their dismal start. They will want to secure victories at this crucial juncture of the competition if they want to finish in the top four.

Shivam Dube has emerged as the top performer with the bat for Chennai so far in IPL 2022. The swashbuckling batter has managed 109 runs from three matches at a magnificent strike rate of 165.15. In their bowling department, Dywane Bravo has claimed five wickets from his three appearances.

CSK squad for IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava