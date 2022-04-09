"Maddest guy we have ever seen!"- Fans go berserk as Rahul Tewatia destroys Punjab once again in IPL 2022

It was a deja vu moment for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the final two balls of Odean Smith to hand his team a dramatic win.

With Hardik Pandya back in the shed and 12 runs needed off the final two balls, it looked like a lost cause for GT. However, Rahul Tewatia proved how invaluable he is down the order as he returned to haunt PBKS once again.

In IPL 2020, the 28-year-old had single-handedly won a game for his previous franchise Rajasthan Royals against the same opposition, smashing a half-century including five sixes off five balls against pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

Tewatia had a poor outing with the ball on Friday, conceding 24 runs off his solitary over. But he made up for it in incredible fashion with the bat by helping GT win their third game on the bounce.

Fans on Twitter went crazy over Rahul Tewatia's match-winning ability, hailing the all-rounder for once again snatching a win from Punjab's grasp. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MS Dhoni and Rahul Tewatia are the only players to win the game from 12 from 2 balls in IPL history. MS Dhoni and Rahul Tewatia are the only players to win the game from 12 from 2 balls in IPL history.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout.

What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. Waah Lord Tewatia,....Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout.What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT Waah Lord Tewatia,.... Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout. What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rahul Tewatia is the nightmare for Punjab Kings. Rahul Tewatia is the nightmare for Punjab Kings.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Your Gills and Shaws and Arshdeeps and Bishnois and Dhulls will have long, illustrious careers for India. They will rule the world.



All I seek for my Tewatia is one India cap. Somehow, somewhere. Your Gills and Shaws and Arshdeeps and Bishnois and Dhulls will have long, illustrious careers for India. They will rule the world.All I seek for my Tewatia is one India cap. Somehow, somewhere.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Tewatia just somehow finds a way to finish it off against a team led by Rahul or a franchise from Punjab. Tewatia just somehow finds a way to finish it off against a team led by Rahul or a franchise from Punjab.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #PBKSvGT #IPL2022 Crucial overthrow from Odean on 4th ball, gave extra run & brought Tewatia on strike. Baffled not to see a single Yorker in 20th over by Odean. Well done to @gujarat_titans , Super knock from @ShubmanGill and @rahultewatia02 just ice cool under pressure Crucial overthrow from Odean on 4th ball, gave extra run & brought Tewatia on strike. Baffled not to see a single Yorker in 20th over by Odean. Well done to @gujarat_titans, Super knock from @ShubmanGill and @rahultewatia02 just ice cool under pressure 👌🏽 #PBKSvGT #IPL2022

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Rahul Tewatia vs Punjab. A West Indian fast bowler. Incredible.

Impossible is nothing. Rahul Tewatia vs Punjab. A West Indian fast bowler. Incredible. Impossible is nothing.

Sagar @sagarcasm Rahul Tewatia conquered Punjab twice. BJP will soon approach him Rahul Tewatia conquered Punjab twice. BJP will soon approach him

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad

#PBKSvGT 12 needed to win of 2 balls and 2 sixes in 2 balls . Rahul Tewatia.... Remember the name... 12 needed to win of 2 balls and 2 sixes in 2 balls . Rahul Tewatia.... Remember the name... #PBKSvGT

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Taking all bad stuff back, Rahul Tewatia is a superstar with the bat. Taking all bad stuff back, Rahul Tewatia is a superstar with the bat.

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues Tewatia, man... MADDEST GUY WE HAVE EVER SEEN. Tewatia, man... MADDEST GUY WE HAVE EVER SEEN.

Prajakta @18prajakta

#PBKSvGT Rahul Tewatia clearly has some personal issues with Punjab Kings. Rahul Tewatia clearly has some personal issues with Punjab Kings. 😭#PBKSvGT

Silly Point @FarziCricketer David Miller, just carry Tewatia on shoulder and take a lap. Hardik was planning to lock you up with himself in a room. David Miller, just carry Tewatia on shoulder and take a lap. Hardik was planning to lock you up with himself in a room.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#PBKSvGT You got to be kidding me! Tewatia you beasttttt...how does he keep doing it in these games. You got to be kidding me! Tewatia you beasttttt...how does he keep doing it in these games.#PBKSvGT

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ Have PBKS ever considered not absolutely folding at the first sign of Rahul Tewatia? Have PBKS ever considered not absolutely folding at the first sign of Rahul Tewatia?

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh Tewatia just keeps piling up moments to remember. Tewatia just keeps piling up moments to remember.

Dhruv @RogueRook81 Hardik couldn't connect one in 20 balls

Tewatia aate hi do chakke

Kya league hai bhai Hardik couldn't connect one in 20 ballsTewatia aate hi do chakke Kya league hai bhai

Astrologer PunSter- 189-LSG FanBoi 🏏 @SloggSweep

#IPL2022 Tewatia smashing all his naysayers who made a joke out of his bidding price like he smashed Cottrell 2 years before . Tewatia smashing all his naysayers who made a joke out of his bidding price like he smashed Cottrell 2 years before .#IPL2022

Rajbir @rajbirdey10

#tewatia #IPL poor pandya didn't even understand what lord tewatia did there poor pandya didn't even understand what lord tewatia did there#tewatia #IPL https://t.co/Ec3lCkGNAR

Krunal Pandya @krunalpandya24 What a finish! What a knock, well played Shubhi 🤗 Wonderful match! @ShubmanGill Tewatia, you beautyWhat a finish! What a knock, well played Shubhi 🤗 Wonderful match! @rahultewatia02 Tewatia, you beauty 🔥🔥 What a finish! What a knock, well played Shubhi 🤗 Wonderful match! @rahultewatia02 @ShubmanGill

Abhay @TheRampShot Rahul Tewatia always owned Punjab Kings Rahul Tewatia always owned Punjab Kings https://t.co/No3AuJ5kAU

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia help GT make three wins from three

Although PBKS lost their way towards the backend of the first innings, they recovered well to post a competitive total of 189/9 in their 20 overs. GT needed a good start with the bat and Shubman Gill continued from where he left off against the Delhi Capitals.

The 22-year-old took on the PBKS bowlers and didn't let them settle to a particular line and length. GT lost Matthew Wade cheaply, but debutant Sai Sudharsan (35 off 30) showed his class and played a good hand in a 101-run partnership with Gill.

At one point, with six overs to go and nine wickets in hand, GT looked like cruising to victory. But leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (1 for 41) sent back Sudharsan and brought Punjab back in the game.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya did hit a few boundaries and seemed determined to take his team home. But the wickets of Gill for 96 and the unfortunate run-out of Hardik (27 off 18) meant that it was down to the last three deliveries with 13 runs needed.

Odean Smith's next delivery could have been a dot, but he decided to have a shy at the non-striker's end. It led to an overthrow, which gave Rahul Tewatia the strike.

That proved to be arguably the turning point as the southpaw smashed the next two length deliveries by Smith (0 for 35) into the stands and ensured that GT remained the only unbeaten side so far in the tournament.

