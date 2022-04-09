×
"Maddest guy we have ever seen!"- Fans go berserk as Rahul Tewatia destroys Punjab once again in IPL 2022

Rahul Tewatia incredibly punished Punjab once again with the bat (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 09, 2022 01:24 AM IST
News

It was a deja vu moment for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the final two balls of Odean Smith to hand his team a dramatic win.

With Hardik Pandya back in the shed and 12 runs needed off the final two balls, it looked like a lost cause for GT. However, Rahul Tewatia proved how invaluable he is down the order as he returned to haunt PBKS once again.

In IPL 2020, the 28-year-old had single-handedly won a game for his previous franchise Rajasthan Royals against the same opposition, smashing a half-century including five sixes off five balls against pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

Tewatia had a poor outing with the ball on Friday, conceding 24 runs off his solitary over. But he made up for it in incredible fashion with the bat by helping GT win their third game on the bounce.

Fans on Twitter went crazy over Rahul Tewatia's match-winning ability, hailing the all-rounder for once again snatching a win from Punjab's grasp. Here are some of the reactions:

MS Dhoni and Rahul Tewatia are the only players to win the game from 12 from 2 balls in IPL history.
No tournament gets close to the drama & finishes the #IPL brings … That was ridiculous … #Tewatia
Waah Lord Tewatia,.... Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout. What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT
Rahul Tewatia is the nightmare for Punjab Kings.
Your Gills and Shaws and Arshdeeps and Bishnois and Dhulls will have long, illustrious careers for India. They will rule the world.All I seek for my Tewatia is one India cap. Somehow, somewhere.
Tewatia just somehow finds a way to finish it off against a team led by Rahul or a franchise from Punjab.
Crucial overthrow from Odean on 4th ball, gave extra run & brought Tewatia on strike. Baffled not to see a single Yorker in 20th over by Odean. Well done to @gujarat_titans, Super knock from @ShubmanGill and @rahultewatia02 just ice cool under pressure 👌🏽 #PBKSvGT #IPL2022
Rahul Tewatia vs Punjab. A West Indian fast bowler. Incredible. Impossible is nothing.
Rahul Tewatia conquered Punjab twice. BJP will soon approach him
12 needed to win of 2 balls and 2 sixes in 2 balls . Rahul Tewatia.... Remember the name... #PBKSvGT
Taking all bad stuff back, Rahul Tewatia is a superstar with the bat.
Just Tewatia doing Tewatia things to Punjab! #IPL2022
Tewatia, man... MADDEST GUY WE HAVE EVER SEEN.
This is how you react when you see madness!#IPL2022 #PBKSvGT #Tewatia https://t.co/iTjYBdSe2R
Rahul Tewatia clearly has some personal issues with Punjab Kings. 😭#PBKSvGT
David Miller, just carry Tewatia on shoulder and take a lap. Hardik was planning to lock you up with himself in a room.
You got to be kidding me! Tewatia you beasttttt...how does he keep doing it in these games.#PBKSvGT
Have PBKS ever considered not absolutely folding at the first sign of Rahul Tewatia?
Tewatia just keeps piling up moments to remember.
Hardik couldn't connect one in 20 ballsTewatia aate hi do chakke Kya league hai bhai
Tewatia smashing all his naysayers who made a joke out of his bidding price like he smashed Cottrell 2 years before .#IPL2022
poor pandya didn't even understand what lord tewatia did there#tewatia #IPL https://t.co/Ec3lCkGNAR
Tewatia, you beauty 🔥🔥 What a finish! What a knock, well played Shubhi 🤗 Wonderful match! @rahultewatia02 @ShubmanGill
Rahul Tewatia always owned Punjab Kings https://t.co/No3AuJ5kAU
Whata player tewatia. KING. https://t.co/SCaEwPzo9b
And the relationship continues..#GTvsPBKS|#tewatia https://t.co/TP0KwjNpyL

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia help GT make three wins from three

Although PBKS lost their way towards the backend of the first innings, they recovered well to post a competitive total of 189/9 in their 20 overs. GT needed a good start with the bat and Shubman Gill continued from where he left off against the Delhi Capitals.

The 22-year-old took on the PBKS bowlers and didn't let them settle to a particular line and length. GT lost Matthew Wade cheaply, but debutant Sai Sudharsan (35 off 30) showed his class and played a good hand in a 101-run partnership with Gill.

At one point, with six overs to go and nine wickets in hand, GT looked like cruising to victory. But leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (1 for 41) sent back Sudharsan and brought Punjab back in the game.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya did hit a few boundaries and seemed determined to take his team home. But the wickets of Gill for 96 and the unfortunate run-out of Hardik (27 off 18) meant that it was down to the last three deliveries with 13 runs needed.

Odean Smith's next delivery could have been a dot, but he decided to have a shy at the non-striker's end. It led to an overthrow, which gave Rahul Tewatia the strike.

Also Read Article Continues below

That proved to be arguably the turning point as the southpaw smashed the next two length deliveries by Smith (0 for 35) into the stands and ensured that GT remained the only unbeaten side so far in the tournament.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
