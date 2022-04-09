"Maddest guy we have ever seen!"- Fans go berserk as Rahul Tewatia destroys Punjab once again in IPL 2022

It was a deja vu moment for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the final two balls of Odean Smith to hand his team a dramatic win.
With Hardik Pandya back in the shed and 12 runs needed off the final two balls, it looked like a lost cause for GT. However, Rahul Tewatia proved how invaluable he is down the order as he returned to haunt PBKS once again.
In IPL 2020, the 28-year-old had single-handedly won a game for his previous franchise Rajasthan Royals against the same opposition, smashing a half-century including five sixes off five balls against pacer Sheldon Cottrell.
Tewatia had a poor outing with the ball on Friday, conceding 24 runs off his solitary over. But he made up for it in incredible fashion with the bat by helping GT win their third game on the bounce.
Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia help GT make three wins from three
Although PBKS lost their way towards the backend of the first innings, they recovered well to post a competitive total of 189/9 in their 20 overs. GT needed a good start with the bat and Shubman Gill continued from where he left off against the Delhi Capitals.
The 22-year-old took on the PBKS bowlers and didn't let them settle to a particular line and length. GT lost Matthew Wade cheaply, but debutant Sai Sudharsan (35 off 30) showed his class and played a good hand in a 101-run partnership with Gill.
At one point, with six overs to go and nine wickets in hand, GT looked like cruising to victory. But leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (1 for 41) sent back Sudharsan and brought Punjab back in the game.
GT skipper Hardik Pandya did hit a few boundaries and seemed determined to take his team home. But the wickets of Gill for 96 and the unfortunate run-out of Hardik (27 off 18) meant that it was down to the last three deliveries with 13 runs needed.
Odean Smith's next delivery could have been a dot, but he decided to have a shy at the non-striker's end. It led to an overthrow, which gave Rahul Tewatia the strike.
That proved to be arguably the turning point as the southpaw smashed the next two length deliveries by Smith (0 for 35) into the stands and ensured that GT remained the only unbeaten side so far in the tournament.