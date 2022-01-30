"It's life" - Ishant Sharma reveals how his wife inspires him with handwritten messages 

Team India's veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has recently revealed how his wife, Pratima, motivates him with inspirational poems. The 33-year-old shared a couple of Instagram stories earlier today, which showcased some of Pratima's poems.

The cricket star captioned the story: "Some motivational words from wife. More than motivation, it's life." See pictures of the handwritten notes here:

Screenshot of Ishant Sharma's Instagram story

Screenshot of Sharma's Instagram story

Sharma was part of India's squad for their three-match Test series in South Africa. However, he did not make the playing XI in any of the three games.

His last appearance in Test cricket came in November 2021 against New Zealand. He had an ordinary outing against the Kiwis and finished wicketless in the Test series opener at Kanpur.

The lanky bowler has established himself as an integral part of India's red-ball setup with consistent performances over the years. He has 311 wickets to his name in 105 Tests.

It is worth noting that he is only the third Indian pacer to bag 300 wickets in the format after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan.

Ishant Sharma sets his base price at INR 1.50 crore for IPL 2022 mega-action

The right-armer is set to go under the hammer in the upcoming 10-franchise mega-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He will be available for INR 1.50 crore onwards.

The pacer was with the Delhi Capitals in the previous season of the cash-rich league. However, he was unsurprisingly released by the franchise ahead of this year's auction.

Also Read Article Continues below

He performed decently in IPL 2019, taking 13 wickets from as many appearances. The next two seasons were not fruitful for him as he could feature in just four games because of injury and form concerns.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava