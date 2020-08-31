IPL 2020: A close look at the Mumbai Indians team recreation room

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians have shared images of their team recreation room on their Instagram handle today.

The Mumbai Indians made their way to UAE on August 20th ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 season and underwent a mandatory quarantine session. The players and support staff had to stay within the confines of their rooms and undergo three tests to get cleared for practice sessions.

The Mumbai Indians began practicing together at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi after their quarantine protocol was completed.

Mumbai Indians reveal images of their team recreation room

The players are now allowed to move around in their team's bio-secure protocol and will spend a lot of time together as they strategize for the season ahead. One of the elements that will surely help them bond will be the new team room set up at the team hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians management have set up perhaps the most lavish recreational rooms with a whole bunch of activities for the players' entertainment in their spare time.

The team room includes a pool table, a Foosball table, an arcade games station, a carrom board setup, as well as a table tennis table for the players.

The arcade gaming station at the Mumbai Indians team room in Abu Dhabi.

Along with the games setup around the entire room, there are two different seating areas as well. One of them is a circular sofa set which can seat a lot of players and the other setup has separate chairs including bean bags in front of a viewing screen.

Advertisement

In addition to this, there are two wall decorations - one with images of the players' family members and another with the names of all the squad members.

The wall decoration with images of family members of the Mumbai Indians squad

The team has stressed on the concept of 'One Family' through their social media handles and this team room certainly goes a long way in helping to establish this motto.

The Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL franchise with four title wins (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019). They are always considered to be one of the frontrunners for the IPL title and will be looking to add to their trophy collection this season.