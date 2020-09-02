IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra suggests 5 players who could replace Suresh Raina at CSK

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked a list of five batsmen who could be Suresh Raina's replacement in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2020. He also mentioned that he would opt for Hanuma Vihari if the choice was to be given to him.

With Suresh Raina having opted out of the IPL, Aakash Chopra gave a list of five Indian cricketers who could serve as alternatives in a video shared on his YouTube page.

Aakash Chopra's first pick as a replacement for Suresh Raina in the CSK squad was Yusuf Pathan, who has played previously for RR, KKR and SRH.

"I am going to start with Yusuf Pathan. He has been with RR, KKR and SRH previously. He has done well in T20s but was not picked in the auction for this year's IPL. He was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad but no one bought him."

The renowned commentator reasoned that the Baroda all-rounder could be the preferred option as he could play the finisher's role along with MS Dhoni, with CSK already having enough top-order batting options in Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and Murali Vijay.

"Yusuf Pathan could be your guy because you have got top-order batsmen in Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and Murali Vijay. So you might need a finisher along with MS Dhoni, so Yusuf Pathan could be that guy for Chennai Super Kings."

Yusuf Pathan’s record breaking 72 (22) vs SRH in IPL 2014https://t.co/KQRKnFehqp — KKR Forever (@KKRazzyForever) March 30, 2020

Manoj Tiwary was Aakash Chopra's second pick as a middle-order batsman in the CSK squad, considering the former's good form in domestic cricket and his ability to play crucial knocks in pressure situations.

"The second option is Manoj Tiwary. His IPL career has not been very glamorous but he has played quite a few important knocks. There was a season I think for RPS, where he was facing few deliveries but scoring critical runs. He is still making runs in first-class cricket. He has a different bowling action but he could be an option."

Aakash Chopra's third pick as Suresh Raina's replacement was Hanuma Vihari, and he expressed surprise at the latter's non-selection in the auction for this year's IPL.

"Another player is Hanuma Vihari. I was surprised when he was not bought in this auction. Because if you think of him in the last 12-18 months, he has made his place in Test cricket including a century at No.6 and the way he has scored."

Aakash Chopra even named Hanuma Vihari as his personal choice, considering the Andhra middle-order batsman's proficiency against spin bowling and ability to bowl a few overs as well.

"CSK, in fact every team, needs a player who plays spin well and if you get a current player who plays spin well and will also bowl some overs of off-spin, then why not him. To be honest, Hanuma Vihari will be my choice."

Aakash Chopra's final two picks for a Suresh Raina replacement in the CSK squad

Cheteshwar Pujara was the final pick by Aakash Chopra as a replacement for Suresh Raina

Aakash Chopra's penultimate choice was Dhruv Shorey, who is a player who has played for CSK previously but did not get too many chances to showcase his skills.

"Another one is former CSK member Dhruv Shorey. He was a part of the team but hardly got a couple of opportunities. He had done well as a fielder and had taken an excellent diving catch. He is a good player and although his first-class season may not have been excellent this year, the player has potential."

Aakash Chopra's final pick as a replacement for Suresh Raina in the CSK squad was Cheteshwar Pujara. However, he added that the Indian Test batting mainstay's fielding might go against him, with MS Dhoni tending to prefer players with all-round skills.

"Last but not the least, I am going with Cheteshwar Pujara. The thing in his favour is that he plays spin well. But the thing that goes against him is that he is not a very good fielder. Also he is a top-order batsman and not a finisher."

"I have my reservations if he will be CSK's choice because MS Dhoni likes players who are good in at least two out of the three departments, so that may go against him."

Although CSK have not revealed whether they are attempting to replace Suresh Raina in their squad, they have plenty of options if they opt to take that route.