IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra suggests 6 possible replacements for Harbhajan Singh at CSK

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked three domestic and overseas spinners each who could be possible replacements for Harbhajan Singh in the CSK squad for IPL 2020. He suggested these options in a video shared on his YouTube page.

Aakash Chopra first talked about the overseas off-spinners who could replace Harbhajan Singh in the CSK squad. He named Roston Chase as his first foreign option, considering the form the West Indian has been showing in the ongoing CPL and the Test series against England before that.

"I am starting with Roston Chase, the West Indian. He is not an ideal T20 player but currently he is playing well. He is performing really well in the CPL. He did well in England as well, scored runs and took wickets as well. He can also bat and MS Dhoni likes players who do two things."

Nathan Lyon was the second overseas option suggested by Aakash Chopra that the CSK team could go for, considering the former's experience in international cricket.

"The second option is Nathan Lyon. He is also not an ideal T20 bowler else he would have been playing in the Australian team regularly. But he is an international bowler of repute and I feel he will be a bigger force if he plays under MS Dhoni. He doesn't bat much but they can do without it."

The former KKR player's final overseas pick as a replacement for Harbhajan Singh was the Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, given the diminutive cricketer's all-round skills.

"At No.3, I have Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He is a Bangladesh player, short in height but is an amazing player. He bats well and bowls well and with control. I think he can fit the bill for CSK."

Aakash Chopra's picks of Indian off-spinners who could replace Harbhajan Singh in the CSK squad

Jalaj Saxena was one of Aakash Chopra's picks as a replacement for Harbhajan Singh at CSK

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra went for Jalaj Saxena as his first pick among Indian spinners who could replace Harbhajan Singh in the CSK line-up, considering the all-rounder's exceptional performances in first-class cricket.

"My first Indian pick is Jalaj Saxena. He has been performing well for a long time and has played in the IPL before. If you see his first-class performance, you will feel why he doesn't play for India. He is not part of any team this year, so one man's loss could be another man's opportunity."

I think Jalaj Saxena deserves a place (in CSK), he’s a good enough all-rounder: Deep Dasgupta #IPL2020 https://t.co/NVCDD3S56s — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) September 5, 2020

Akshay Wakhare was the reputed commentator's second Indian pick who could be considered in the CSK squad as a replacement for Harbhajan Singh, with the Turbanator himself having spoken highly about the Vidarbha off-spinner.

"My second Indian option is Akshay Wakhare. He bowls off-spin and with good control. Even Harbhajan Singh has praised him a lot, mentioning that there is no reason that he should not be playing a higher grade of cricket because he is consistent, accurate and will give a lot of first-class experience."

Akshay wakhare consistent performer with the ball from last couple of years in 1st class cricket back to back Ranji trophy champion last two years.Great spell yesterday 5 for 13 against india green.winning another championship for his team.way to go.Indian test squad calling 🏏💪 pic.twitter.com/RcSPcJefcL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 8, 2019

Aakash Chopra's final pick as a replacement for Harbhajan Singh in the CSK line-up was the Karnataka mystery spinner KC Cariappa, but observed that the latter's lack of consistency could go against him.

"Last but not the least, I am going with KC Cariappa. He has been picked in the IPL earlier and his name does the round as a mystery spinner. He is a little inaccurate which might go against him but picking an Indian is advantageous."

Although three foreigners have been suggested by Aakash Chopra, CSK can only go for them if any of their other overseas cricketers fail to make it to the IPL, as the franchise has already exhausted their full quota of eight such players.