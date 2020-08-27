IPL 2020: AB de Villiers' latest Instagram post hints at him keeping wickets for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers took to Instagram recently to post a picture of his training gear, which included wicket-keeping gloves and pads.

The former Proteas captain, who is serving the final day of his mandatory quarantine period in the UAE after flying in alongside Chris Morris, seems set to keep wickets for Virat Kohli's side in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Seen wearing a visor, De Villiers captioned the picture:

"Final day of quarantine here in Dubai. Gear is ready, I’m ready, can’t wait to get out there with @royalchallengersbangalore! Almost time for @iplt20 2020."

AB de Villiers to keep for RCB in IPL 2020?

AB de Villiers might be behind the stumps for RCB in IPL 2020

AB de Villiers has kept wickets for RCB in the past, although he has been deployed in the outfield in the past few seasons.

RCB head coach Simon Katich recently mentioned that the option of De Villiers keeping is something that is in consideration. The Australian said:

"Obviously we've had a lot of discussions around the makeup of our team. AB has kept wickets in South Africa before so I'm sure that will be a topic for discussion. But what is the right balance in these conditions will also come into play. He's got a huge role to play for us, given the number of performances over the years for RCB and South Africa."

The South African donning the gloves might mean that Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel is demoted to the bench, opening up a slot in the playing XI for highly-rated Karnataka youngster Devdutt Padikkal.

Captain Virat Kohli, who recently announced that he and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child, will need his supporting cast to be at their best on the team's quest to break their trophy hoodoo in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 is set to commence on the 19th of September, with the fixtures yet to be announced.