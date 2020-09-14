IPL 2020: Adam Zampa hopeful of getting opportunity to bowl in death overs for RCB

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is hopeful that he will be able to get a chance to bowl in the death overs for RCB as he loves the challenge of bowling during those overs. Zampa was roped in as a replacement by RCB in place of Kane Richardson, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League this season (IPL) as he and his wife are expecting a baby.

Adam Zampa is looking forward to bowling with Yuzvendra Chahal. The spin twins can cause a lot of problems to opposition batsmen in the slow and turning pitches in the UAE. Zampa had earlier featured in the IPL for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and would like to hit the ground running for RCB too.

"I’ve got a really good opportunity coming to the IPL, where hopefully I can bowl with Chahal at RCB. I might get the opportunity to bowl those later overs, in case the team might be struggling for example,” Adam Zampa said in a video on ESPNcricinfo.

Just watching Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers bat is very exciting: Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa is also excited to work with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Adam Zampa also stated that he is excited to work with RCB's star-studded duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. He believes that he can learn a lot from the way they bat and the way they prepare for a game. Zampa would also get an insight about how the great batsmen think while playing spinners and how they build their innings.

“Chahal’s going to be good to work with. We have similar trades but we can also learn from each other as well. Then there are the obvious ones - players like Virat and AB de Villiers. Just by watching them, the way they train and go about it, watching them bat, it’s pretty exciting,” Adam Zampa said.

RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21st September at Dubai.