IPL 2020: 'All the talk was about Devdutt Padikkal when you expected it to be around Kohli, De Villiers and Finch' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal as the young Indian batsman who shone the brightest in IPL 2020.

In the recent edition of the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', the reputed commentator was asked to name an emerging player who impressed him the most. He responded that Devdutt Padikkal would undoubtedly be his choice of a youngster to have stood out in IPL 2020.

"When you are looking at only the youngsters, I think there will be a unanimous choice with regards to Devdutt Padikkal."

Aakash Chopra added that Devdutt Padikkal was the most talked-about player in the RCB lineup even though they had established international players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch in the team.

"I think he is the bright future of Indian cricket. The way he batted, the team he was in, you expected all the focus to be around three players - AB de Villiers, Kohli and Aaron Finch. Despite them being around, all the talk was about Devdutt Padikkal."

Aakash Chopra on Devdutt Padikkal carrying his domestic form to the IPL stage

Devdutt Padikkal's sublime strokeplay drew praise from all quarters [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Devdutt Padikkal was able to replicate the form he showed in domestic cricket for Karnataka in the IPL, which is regarded as the toughest league in the world.

"To replicate whatever he had done in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the domestic circuit at the level of the IPL, which is a different kettle of fish, feels almost impossible but he had the most successful first season as an uncapped Indian opener."

The former KKR player observed that the free-flowing manner of his strokeplay and the temperament he exhibited are ample proof that the Royal Challengers Bangalore opener is one for the future.

"The manner in which he played, right from the starting to the finish and the temperament he has shown, it seems this player's future is bright."

Aakash Chopra signed off reiterating that Devdutt Padikkal will be his choice of a young Indian batsman who is destined for greater glory in the years to come.

"So, I will have to go with the southpaw from Royal Challengers Bangalore."

Devdutt Padikkal finished as the highest run-getter for RCB in IPL 2020, with 473 runs to his name. These runs came at a decent strike rate of 124.80, which was better than those of Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, and included five half-centuries.