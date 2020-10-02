IPL 2020: Another bowling option would be nice, says KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul admitted that the Kings XI Punjab might have been a bowler short against the Mumbai Indians. KXIP were comprehensively beaten by the Rohit Sharma-led MI by 48 runs.

The loss exposed their fragile bowling, especially at the death and Rahul stated that he, and the coaching team, would sit down and work out a solution for the problem.

Mumbai were 87-3 after 14 overs, and KXIP looked to be in complete control of the innings. However, they leaked 104 runs off the last six overs, helping MI post a mammoth total of 191-4 in their 20 overs.

Citing the close defeats that KXIP have had this season, Rahul believes that had luck been on their side, they could have been three wins from four so far in IPL 2020.

"Looking back, we could've been three wins out of four. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger. The wicket looked good with the new ball. Don't know if it slowed up after that. Another bowling option would be nice - an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler," KL Rahul said after the game.

I am sure I will take the Orange Cap off Mayank Agarwal soon: KL Rahul

Mayank Agarwal has had a great start to IPL 2020.

The biggest positive of KXIP's IPL 2020 campaign so far is the scintillating form of their openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The duo have a hundred each to their name are pushing each other for the Orange Cap.

KL Rahul is happy to let the cap be with Agarwal as he wants a KXIP player to have it. However, he is sure that he will hit top form soon and take that cap away from Agarwal.

"Until and unless that orange cap stays with Kings XI I'm happy. He's (Agarwal) worked very hard and deserves that cap. I'm sure I'll take it off him soon," KL Rahul said.

KXIP play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings on 4th October at Dubai. Rahul and his men will want to get back to winning ways, and finding the right balance will be central to the side's success.