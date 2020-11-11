IPL 2020 Awards: Full list of prizes won this season

The Mumbai Indians defended their crown with a facile win over the Delhi Capitals in the final of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Rohit Sharma's men won their fifth IPL title and are now comfortably the most storied franchise in the history of the league.

Several other awards were also handed out at the post-match presentation ceremony. A number of deserving players and teams were recognised for their performances over the course of the two-month-long tournament.

Here, we take a look at the winners of the IPL 2020 end of season awards.

IPL 2020 Emerging Player of the Year - Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal (Photo by: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal was named the IPL 2020 Emerging Player of the Year after an exemplary season with the bat at the top of the order.

The 20-year-old scored 473 runs in the tournament including five fifties, with a best score of 74. Padikkal made a huge impact for Bangalore, and without his runs, they certainly wouldn't have made the playoffs.

IPL 2020 Super Striker of the Season - Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard (Photo by: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for BCCI)

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard was named the Super Striker of the Season for his destructive batting over the course of IPL 2020. The West Indies limited-overs captain played the finisher's role for the Mumbai Indians, scoring an impressive 263 runs at an average of 53.60 and a strike rate of 191.42. He only made one fifty, but his contributions at the end of innings were certainly crucial to Mumbai's success.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap - KL Rahul

KL Rahul (Photo by: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for BCCI)

KL Rahul led the run-scoring charts throughout the tournament and won the Orange Cap after scoring an impressive 670 runs for the Kings XI Punjab. While he wasn't able to captain his side to the playoffs, Rahul's one hundred and five fifties provided great entertainment in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap - Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada (Photo by: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI)

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap thanks to his 30 wickets in the tournament. His sublime pace bowling made him a nightmare for all batsmen to deal with and helped Delhi reach the final. The South African had a decent economy rate of 8.34 and averaged 18.26 with the ball in hand.

IPL 2020 Most Valuable Player - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer Photo by: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI

Jofra Archer won the Most Valuable Player award thanks to his contributions with the ball and the bat, as well as in the field. The Rajasthan Royals pacer was one of the tournament's most efficient bowlers, and barely gave batsmen any respite. He took 20 wickets in the tournament with an economy rate of 6.55, and also scored a handy 113 runs at a strike rate of 179.36.

IPL 2020 Fairplay Award - Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (Photo by: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for BCCI)

The Mumbai Indians won the IPL trophy as well as the Fairplay Award. The 5-time champions collected 155 points in the fairplay table, averaging 10.3 points per game. They won the award for upholding the spirit of the game, and it will certainly be a pleasing achievement for head coach Mahela Jayawardene.