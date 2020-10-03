IPL 2020: Ben Stokes set to join Rajasthan Royals from next week

English all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to join the Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2020 next week. As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the ambidextrous player will land in the UAE early morning on Sunday. According to the IPL 2020 COVID-19 protocols, Ben Stokes will have to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine and clear three tests before playing his first match of the season.

The Rajasthan Royals will be in action against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

Given that Ben Stokes will not be available for selection for the next seven days, the inaugural IPL champions will have to manage their two upcoming games without his services. The Royals will go head to head with the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, while they have a fixture against the Delhi Capitals on Friday.

Ben Stokes will likely play his first IPL match of the new decade against the Sunrisers Hyderabad next Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Why was Ben Stokes unavailable for IPL 2020 so far?

Ben Stokes was in phenomenal form during the last 12-14 months, but he had to skip the last part of the English summer owing to his father's poor health. Stokes had flown to New Zealand and could not join the RR squad ahead of IPL 2020.

The Rajasthan Royals supported the all-rounder in his tough time and respected his decision. The IPL 2008 winners have played three games in IPL 2020 so far, registering two victories. Tom Curran has done a fine job in Ben Stokes' absence, but it is unlikely that the Englishman retain his place in the playing XI once his compatriot is available.

Ben Stokes has played 34 IPL matches so far, scoring 635 runs and picking up 26 wickets.