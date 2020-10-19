IPL 2020: Best of #MyIPLReel from SRH fans

The Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced the Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League from the 2013 season. In the last seven years, the Orange Army have become one of the most followed teams in the IPL thanks to their excellent performances on the field.

David Warner has been the face of the SRH franchise since 2014.

SRH qualified for the playoffs in their maiden IPL season, and three years later won their first IPL title by defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the summit clash.

The franchise have been home to great players such as Kumar Sangakkara, Daren Sammy, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Irfan Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dale Steyn, and many others.

SRH were the first IPL franchise to sign players from Afghanistan as they handed contracts to Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi ahead of the 2017 season. The two Afghans have played an integral role in SRH's success over the last three years.

Last year, the Hyderabad-based franchise sneaked into the playoffs with 14 points in 14 games. However, they could not finish in the top 3. Their fans have stayed loyal to the team this year despite their inconsistent performances in IPL 2020.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans are allowed inside the stadiums this season. However, this has not stopped the SRH fans from showing support for their favorite team. They used Instagram reels to perfection and created some fantastic short videos to support the side.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their next IPL 2020 fixture against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. SRH need to win their remaining games to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.