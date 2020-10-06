IPL 2020: Brett Lee points out one ‘great thing about MS Dhoni’

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee showered praise on MS Dhoni for always backing his players as Chennai Super Kings batsman Shane Watson won the franchise their game against the Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, after having flopped terribly in the first four games.

Speaking on Star Sports, Brett Lee lauded MS Dhoni’s captaincy and said that he not only believes in the playing eleven but also on the fringe players who can fill in as injury replacements.

“The great thing about MS Dhoni is he believes his players, commits to the eleven that are there. He also backs the 13-14 that are there if there’s an injury. It’s the XI he believes in, commits to the team. They played so well and as they say, the lions will sleep pretty well tonight,” Brett Lee said.

Lee’s comments came after CSK registered a 10-wicket win over KXIP, courtesy Man of the Match Shane Watson (83 off 53 balls) and Faf du Plessis' (87 off 53 balls) unbeaten 181-run opening stand. Interestingly, Watson had scored a meagre 52 runs at a strike-rate of 108.33 from the first four games.

Hats off to MS Dhoni for providing Watson with that opportunity: Brett Lee

Watson and du Plessis' opening stand was the second-highest of its kind in 10-wicket IPL wins (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Speaking about his former Australian teammate, Lee stated that Watson could take the game away from the opposition when he is on song and the fact that he adjusted his technique worked wonders for him and CSK.

“Hats off to MSD for providing Watson with that opportunity and back his teammate. Watto came out and totally dominated it. The way he went down the line and didn’t go across the line; the last few games he went across the line. When he is on form, he can do it but Shane Watson, tonight, was on fire,” Lee further added.

The massive win has lifted the MS Dhoni-led side to sixth in the IPL 2020 points table. They will play fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) next in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

