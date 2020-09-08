IPL 2020: Chahal predicts 'Yuzi Storm' will hit the other teams in the UAE

There was a time when Chris Gayle was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, and all other teams were afraid of the 'Gayle Storm.' While the Caribbean great is now a part of Kings XI Punjab now, Yuzvendra Chahal feels that he could take Gayle's legacy forward with the 'Yuzi Storm' in IPL 2020.

In a recent post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Instagram, the team's most successful bowler can be seen playing a flick shot with the bat. The franchise's social media admins asked their fans to name the batsman as his face was not visible in the photo.

Yuzvendra Chahal himself answered the question and predicted that the 'Yuzi Storm' would hit the other teams this season. He also tagged the team's two best batsmen, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, in his comment.

"Yuzi storm coming soon @royalchallengersbangalore @virat.kohli @abdevilliers17," Chahal wrote.

Chahal seems to be in a funny mood ahead of IPL 2020

Can Yuzvendra Chahal inspire RCB to its maiden title in IPL 2020?

While Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to prove himself as a batsman, the Haryana-based player has established himself as the best bowler in the RCB squad. Chahal had made his debut for Bangalore back in 2014 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah. In five IPL matches played in the UAE, Chahal picked up seven wickets.

IPL has returned to the UAE, and since Yuzvendra has an excellent record in the Gulf nation, skipper Kohli will expect him to bring his 'A' game. The 30-year-old leg-spinner has played 84 matches in his IPL career, where he has scalped 101 wickets at a phenomenal strike rate of 17.69.

RCB's latest post suggests that Chahal is working on his batting skills also, and it will be interesting to see if the team management allows him to bat higher up the order during IPL 2020.