IPL 2020: Chris Morris brings in a lot of experience into the squad, says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli stated that experienced all-rounder Chris Morris brought a lot of depth to RCB's IPL 2020 squad. Morris can bowl at the death as well as with the new ball. He can also use the long handle which gives RCB much-needed depth in the batting department.

Kohli also spoke about the presence of Aaron Finch at the top of the order which would take a lot of burden off him and AB de Villiers to score the bulk of runs. He stated that there were many exciting youngsters in the squad like Josh Philippe who were ready to take up the responsibility and were looking forward to IPL 2020.

“I would definitely agree with that (most all-round squad). The reason why we wanted someone like Chris Morris precisely for that reason. He brings a lot of experience into the squad," Virat Kohli was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“The youngsters whom we have picked this year are exciting too. Someone like Aaron Finch, who has a lot of experience, playing international cricket for a while, Josh Philippe, up and coming, exciting player," he further added.

This is the most balanced I have felt about the squad since 2016: Virat Kohli on RCB's IPL 2020 squad

Virat Kohli feels that RCB's IPL 2020 squad is the most balanced since the IPL 2016 season.

Virat Kohli was thrilled with the balance of the RCB squad for IPL 2020, and felt that it was the team's most balanced squad since the 2016 season. That year, RCB had a great run to the final where they eventually lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. After finishing in the bottom half for two consecutive seasons, Kohli was hopeful that this season would bring about a change in fortune.

“To be honest, that 2016 season which we all loved to be a part of, since then this is the most balanced I have felt about the squad, as a system as to where we are heading. It’s been very well taken care of now. It’s up to us to execute on the field,” Virat Kohli said.

RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21st at Dubai.