IPL 2020: CSK the most-tweeted franchise; Virat Kohli the most popular player on Twitter

IPL 2020 culminated in Dubai last Tuesday, with the Mumbai Indians beating the Delhi Capitals to win their fifth title. MI, DC, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore had qualified for the playoffs this year, but the most popular team on social media was the Chennai Super Kings.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni was playing his first IPL season after retiring from international cricket. Although his team finished seventh in IPL 2020, the team has got the tag for the 'most-tweeted' team of the year. According to Twitter's internal data, CSK, RCB, and MI were the three most popular franchises on their platform.

Despite making it to their maiden final this year, the Delhi Capitals got the eighth spot on the Twitter leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar earned the Golden Tweet of IPL 2020 award for his post lauding Nicholas Pooran.

The KXIP star made an unbelievable boundary save during a match against the Rajasthan Royals, and Tendulkar praised the West Indian player on Twitter for his incredible effort. The post gained over 2 lakh likes and 23,000 retweets.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Pooran's gravity-defying save was also adjudged the Top Moment of IPL 2020 on the micro-blogging platform.

IPL 2020 winners Mumbai Indians ruled the hashtag section of Twitter

While the Chennai Super Kings were the most tweeted team of the season, their match with the Mumbai Indians was the most popular game on Twitter.

Users of the micro-blogging platform used the #MIvsCSK the most in IPL 2020, while #MIvsSRH and #MIvsDC got the second and the third place on the matches' leaderboard.

Sports Teams, Most Interactions On Instagram in October 2020 :- (in the World)



1. RCB - 139 M

2. FCB - 138 M

3. MUFC - 125 M

4. MI - 122 M

5. CSK - 89,1 M



Unbelievable and unmatchable popularity and fan following of Virat Kohli and RCB team🔝🙌.!! @imVkohli @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/IZat8Y4hG8 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 13, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli was the most tweeted about player during the last six to seven weeks, and #IPL2020, #Whistlepodu, and #CSK were the most tweeted hashtags.