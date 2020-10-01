IPL 2020: CSK players Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo available for selection against SRH

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be able to call upon Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu and West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for tomorrow’s match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), confirmed CEO KS Viswanathan.

While Rayudu missed out on the previous two games after scoring a match-winning 71 in CSK’s opening fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Bravo has not taken part in IPL 2020 so far. He has been carrying a niggle since the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League, in which he didn’t bowl in the final two games.

“Both Rayudu and Bravo are available for selection,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Thursday.

While Ambati Rayudu’s availability will be a much-needed boost to CSK’s fragile batting line-up, MS Dhoni will have a headache while trying to accommodate Dwayne Bravo in the playing eleven. Sam Curran, Bravo’s substitute, has been one of the more consistent performers in IPL 2020 so far.

The English all-rounder has played as a floater, and has scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 257.14. Curran is also third on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, having picked up five wickets in three matches. On the batting front, Faf du Plessis has been in tremendous form, and is third on the Orange Cap list with 173 under his belt.

Ambati Rayudu expected to replace either Murali Vijay or Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ambati Rayudu was the Man of the Match in CSK's opening game against MI (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

The only way MS Dhoni can include Bravo in the starting line-up is by dropping either opener Shane Watson or fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Considering CSK’s lacklustre bowling performances in the three games so far, it would be advisable to stick with Hazlewood.

Dropping Shane Watson wouldn’t be that difficult a choice, because either Ambati Rayudu – who can replace Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad – or Faf du Plessis can open the innings along with Murali Vijay.

Advertisement

Another option would be to drop Murali Vijay and open the innings with Du Plessis and Rayudu, while Gaikwad can continue batting in the middle order. Knowing MS Dhoni, it wouldn't be a surprise if he backs the 23-year-old Gaikwad. Rayudu could thus come in for Vijay, who scored a meagre 32 runs in the three matches.

CSK are last in the points table, and they desperately need both Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo in their playing XI to restore some long-lost balance.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule