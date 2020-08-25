Create
IPL 2020: CSK star Suresh Raina shows off rapping skills

Modified 25 Aug 2020, 18:00 IST
News
We have all seen Suresh Raina's cricketing talent, but little did we know that he was a rapper and a poet. That was until he posted a video of himself rapping on his Instagram account ahead of IPL 2020.

The Chennai Super Kings batsman is seen singing in the video to a tune in the background. He describes his daily routine during the quarantine days in the lines that he chose to rap.

In the song, Suresh Raina reveals that he never misses workout sessions in spite of quarantining inside a room. He goes on to add the he now spends his days exercising and watching Netflix videos. And the former Indian batsman also opines that the Burj Khalifa is looking bigger and with every passing day.

 “Quarantine ho chahe 4 din, ya chahe ek poora week, Main hoon andar par nikalta bahar mera fitness freak. Workout aur Netflix se guzra poora din mera, Ab to Burj Khalifa kal se lagraha hai aur Bada ..”

Recording videos and keeping people entertained is one of the best ways of getting through quarantine, according to Suresh Raina's Instagram caption.

All the teams participating in IPL 2020 are currently undergoing quarantine in various luxury hotels in the UAE. Players and support staff of Chennai Super Kings are staying in Taj Dubai. The team's hotel is adjacent to the famous Burj Khalifa.

Suresh Raina is expected to be in action on the opening day of IPL 2020

Suresh Raina could be seen in action as early as September when the Chennai Super Kings are expected to take on Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020.

The 33-year-old has been away from competitive cricket for months. IPL 2020 will be a comeback of sorts for him. The southpaw announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, soon after former India skipper MS Dhoni announced his own retirement.

Published 25 Aug 2020, 18:00 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina
