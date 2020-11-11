IPL 2020: Old tweet from Chennai Super Kings' account goes viral after MI's fifth title win

The Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. They finished as runners-up in the previous season, but unfortunately, the MS Dhoni-led outfit crashed out at the league stage in IPL 2020.

The Mumbai Indians retained their title by beating the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. With this victory, MI skipper Rohit Sharma became the first captain to lift five IPL trophies. It is pertinent to note that the Hitman entered the auction in 2011, where MI signed him after an intense bidding war.

One fan had asked the Super Kings before the auction if they had any interest in signing Rohit Sharma. Here's how CSK replied to him then.

@arunkumar_n no. csk will not bid for rohit sharma. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 8, 2011

After every championship win, it has become a tradition for the MI fans to troll CSK for this tweet, and the same happened following the IPL 2020 final. A few MI fans thanked CSK for not signing Rohit Sharma while reminding CSK fans of the mistake their team made in the auction.

Rohit Sharma makes history by guiding the Mumbai Indians to the IPL 2020 title

The Mumbai Indians pulled off a masterstroke by signing Rohit Sharma in the mega auction of 2011. The right-handed batsman has aggregated 4,060 runs for the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise in 151 IPL innings.

Ricky Ponting handed the reins of the team over to Sharma in 2013, and in the last eight years, MI have won five trophies. Although he missed a few matches in IPL 2020 owing to injury issues, his players continued to dominate their opponents.

Rohit Sharma has joined MS Dhoni in the elite club of IPL captains who have successfully defended the trophy. The Mumbai Indians skipper will aim to complete a hat-trick of championship wins next season.