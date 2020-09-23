IPL 2020: DC’s Ishant Sharma is suffering from a back spasm; will miss couple of games

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma is set to miss a couple of IPL matches after suffering a back spasm in the build-up to their first match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday. Recovery will take a little bit of time, and the DC management do not want to rush him into the starting line-up.

In an interview with ANI, a member of the DC management spoke about the importance of Ishant Sharma during the knockout stages of the tournament and, thus, suggested they will give ample time for Ishant to regain full fitness.

"He will ideally need a little time and may miss a game or two. We will not risk Ishant and rush him into the XI so early in the season. The games have only begun and he is a vital cog going into the middle and business end of the tournament," he said on condition of anonymity.

The official refuted claims that the injury resulted because of the sudden workload after staying cooped up at home for close to five months. He reasoned that injuries are part and parcel of a sportsperson's life and that statutory recovery measures are being taken.

“No, it has nothing to do with returning to training after the pandemic-induced break. He had been training constantly during the break so that is not the case. Also, injuries happen to sportspersons all the time. Even a batsman can suffer spasms while batting at the nets. He was assessed immediately by the physio and necessary measures were taken," he added.

Ishant Sharma had a dream comeback in IPL 2019

Ishant Sharma has picked 72 wickets in 89 IPL matches (Image Credits: India TV News)

Ishant Sharma returned to his home franchise last year after playing just 17 matches across four IPL seasons – 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. And, it was a fairytale comeback as Ishant became DC’s premium strike bowler along with Kagiso Rabada at IPL 2019. He bowled at every stage of an innings, picking 13 wickets in as many games at an economy of 7.58.

After beating KXIP via Super Over, the Delhi Capitals will go up against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday before locking horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29.