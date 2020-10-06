IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' bench is probably good enough to be another IPL team, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the side's bench possesses the kind of quality that could go on to form another IPL team just by itself.

DC have already demonstrated their bench strength in IPL 2020. When Ashwin got injured in the first game against the Kings XI Punjab, Amit Mishra came in his place and delivered consistent performances.

When Amit Mishra hurt his finger and got ruled out of the current IPL season, Axar Patel came in as his replacement and delivered a man of the match performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Thus, Ashwin is of the opinion that it is important to have a strong bench in a tournament like the IPL and DC certainly has it.

"That's one of the beauties of this particular Delhi side. Even when my shoulder dislocated, Amit came in and played the role. Now he is injured, so Axar has come in and played the role. There is enough strength on our bench and sometimes when it comes to the IPL, the people coming out of that bench become very important. That bench is probably good enough to be another IPL team, it has got a lot of quality," Ravichandran Ashwin said during the post-match press conference.

Axar Patel always goes under the radar: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Axar Patel is an unsung hero of Delhi Capitals and helps other bowlers pick wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Axar Patel is a very underrated cricketer and an unsung hero to the franchise.

He always bowls stump to stump and creates pressure at one end by not giving batsmen any loose deliveries. This helps the other bowlers in picking wickets and Ashwin stated that such players have to be appreciated.

"Sometimes we tend to blow up images and stats in T20 cricket. Sometimes I feel it is a bit overrated in a game like T20 because it is somewhat like football, where people are playing their roles and one such person is Axar. He always goes under the radar. He builds the pressure up for someone else to capitalise and take the wicket," Ravichandran Ashwin said.

"These are the heroes that are appreciated inside the dressing room for us at Delhi Capitals and Ricky Ponting is very particular about that. When you get appreciated, people want to stick to their roles," he further added.

DC have moved to the top of the table after their comprehensive victory over RCB on Monday, and have now won four out of their first five matches. They will be facing Rajasthan Royals next on Friday at Sharjah.