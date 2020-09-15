IPL 2020: Dhoni, Watson and Rayudu shine in CSK practice match [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter to upload the highlights from their latest intra-squad practice match ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Almost all CSK players were seen in action, with Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja in action in the first innings against the likes of KM Asif, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur.

The second innings saw the big guns MS Dhoni and Shane Watson make appearances against bowlers such as Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar, and both 39-year-olds seemed to be in excellent nick.

While the Australian was attacking right from the outset, the CSK skipper was rather circumspect in the beginning before unleashing his wide range of big shots.

CSK enter IPL 2020 in an unfamiliar position

For perhaps the first time in the history of the IPL, CSK don't enter the tournament as the favourites. The Men in Yellow have been rocked by the withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh from IPL 2020, which have left the team without their vice-captain and only off-spinner respectively.

CSK also saw a number of positive COVID-19 tests and although Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has recovered, youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive again recently and has been forced to extend his quarantine period.

Although MS Dhoni and his men are unfancied in IPL 2020, they cannot be ruled out. The former Indian captain recently retired from international cricket and will play with a free, uncluttered mind, while the other CSK players all have points to prove.

The 3-time IPL champions are yet to announce replacements for Raina and Harbhajan, while the overseas duo of Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran are yet to reach the UAE owing to their international commitments.