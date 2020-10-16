IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik relinquishes KKR captaincy; Eoin Morgan set to take over as skipper 

Less than 12 hours before Kolkata Knight Riders' match against the Mumbai Indians, wicket-keeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has decided to hand over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan.

According to a recent report released by the KKR officials, Karthik has expressed his desire to focus more on his batting and is more than happy to relinquish his captaincy duties.

As per the release, KKR CEO Venky Mysore commended Dinesh Karthik's brave call to give up the captaincy, despite the sudden call taking everyone by surprise.

“We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes," Mysore said.

The KKR CEO further added that the pair have worked really well together throughout the season so far, and he's hopeful to see the change reap rewards for the rest of IPL 2020.

"We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner," he added.

Although this will be Eoin Morgan's first stint as captain of an IPL franchise, the Briton boasts of a CV that includes leading England to their first-ever World Cup win back in July 2019.

📰 "DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap," says CEO and MD @VenkyMysore #IPL2020 #KKR

KKR's inconsistent show has dented their IPL 2020 campaign

Under Dinesh Karthik's captaincy, KKR have won four and lost three of the seven matches they've played so far and are currently occupying fourth position on the IPL 2020 points table.

The constant rejigging in the batting order and unusual bowling changes did receive a fair share of slack from fans and pundits, with calls getting louder for Morgan to take over.

Morgan is KKR's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020, with 175 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 129.62. And, with acres of leadership experience under his belt, the Knight Riders will look up to Morgan for some inspiration to make the playoffs.