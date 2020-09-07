IPL 2020: 'DRS nahi lenge, chinta mat kar' - MS Dhoni headlines CSK practice session [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were recently cleared to being training ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and the franchise took to Twitter to release some footage of their latest practice session.

In the short video, captain MS Dhoni took to the nets, although he was circumspect for the most part. Australian opener Shane Watson was also seen in action, both in the nets and in a discussion with coach Stephen Fleming.

Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Sai Kishore, Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma rolled their arm over in the nets, with Dhoni even directing a funny comment at an unnamed batsman:

"DRS nahi lenge, chinta mat kar" (We won't take DRS, don't worry)

Here is the video of the session:

CSK will feature in the IPL 2020 season opener against MI

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will lock horns in the IPL 2020 season opener

After much speculation regarding CSK playing the IPL 2020 season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI) due to the positive COVID-19 tests in their camp, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the Men in Yellow will indeed take to the field on the 19th of September.

CSK, who started training over a week later than all other franchises due to their extended quarantine period, will need to utilise the next two weeks to the fullest before attempting to spoil the defending champions' party.

In the absence of vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, MS Dhoni will have to be at his very best if CSK are to claim their 4th IPL title. The former Indian skipper, who was the franchise's leading run-scorer in last year's IPL, might even promote himself up the batting order by a place or two.