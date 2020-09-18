IPL 2020: English and Australian players have undergone COVID-19 tests, confirms RR official

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith and rest of the English and Australian players who travelled to the UAE on Thursday have undergone their COVID-19 tests. They have to pass these test and complete a 36-hour quarantine period before joining the rest of the squad.

The RR team management confirmed that Steve Smith and others immediately went into isolation after reaching the UAE.

“The boys took the bus from the tarmac itself and headed straight to their rooms after arriving at the hotel. Smith and the boys underwent their tests today morning and we are waiting for the results. Once that comes and they test negative, they will join the rest of the squad and start training for the opener,” an RR official said to ANI.

Dismissing any confusion regarding an extended quarantine, the official said that the six-day quarantine rule in Abu Dhabi applies to only those who travel by road from Dubai.

“The six-day quarantine rule is for those who travelled from Dubai to Abu Dhabi by road and were at risk of contracting the virus. For the boys, who joined us directly from the airport, they already moved into the bubble and didn't take the three-hour odd journey to Abu Dhabi. So, there is no cause for any further quarantine.”

RR heaves a sigh of relief after clarity regarding the availability of players from England and Australia

The quarantine period of English and Australian players travelling to the UAE had been a cause for confusion over the last few days. The IPL governing council put an end to all the speculation, confirming that the players coming from the UK would need to undergo only a 36-hour quarantine.

RR will be relieved by this development since players from both these international sides form the core of their contingent.

Advertisement

While most of the players reached the UAE and completed a lengthy quarantine, the players from England and Australia reached the venue only on Thursday, after completing a bilateral series in the UK.

The allowance regarding isolation rules is due to the fact that they are coming straight from the bio-bubble created for the bilateral series.