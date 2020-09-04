IPL 2020: 'Enjoy the symphony' - Highlights of Virat Kohli batting in the nets [Watch]

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to post a highlight video of captain Virat Kohli batting in the nets. The current Indian skipper looked to be in great nick ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and played a series of beautiful shots in the short clip.

RCB captioned the post:

"5 months since Virat Kohli padded up and batted in the nets, but it looked like he wasn’t away from the game even for five minutes. Enjoy the symphony!"

5️⃣ months since Virat Kohli padded up and batted in the nets, but it looked like he wasn’t away from the game even for five minutes. Enjoy the symphony! #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/qQlmhfyRCU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 4, 2020

Virat Kohli himself spoke about his first net session in the UAE, and claimed that he didn't feel like he was returning to cricket after a long time.

"5 months is the last time I had a net session. We had a net session in India when South Africa was here but we could not play in Dharmasala because it was raining, and then we got to Lucknow and had to come back. That was the last session. That was 5 months ago."

"Honestly I didn't feel like that. I'm just ready to be moving and mobile on the field but then the instincts kick in"

RCB need Virat Kohli to be at his best in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli's RCB will attempt to win their first title in IPL 2020

Advertisement

RCB will need captain Virat Kohli to exhibit the same form that he is showing in the nets on the ground in IPL 2020 as they attempt to bring home their first-ever IPL title. Franchise legend AB de Villiers also hit the nets recently, and spoke about how it was a great challenge for him.

RCB have an excellent record on the dusty UAE pitches, and Kohli's experience and captaincy will determine the outcome of their IPL 2020 season.