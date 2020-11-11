IPL 2020 Final: Who won the Most Valuable Player award?

After almost two months of thrilling non-stop cricketing action in the UAE, the 2020 Indian Premier League season finally came to a close on Tuesday. The Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title courtesy of a 5-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals in the final.

Over the course of the IPL, we witnessed some excellent individual performances from the world's best T20 cricketers. But there could only be one winner of the Most Valuable Player award, and the accolade went to Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer.

Jofra Archer named as IPL 2020 Most Valuable Player

Jofra Archer (Image: IPL)

Jofra Archer is certainly a worthy winner of the Most Valuable Player award, as he dominated the IPL and put in exemplary performances with both bat and ball.

The Rajasthan Royals pacer bowled many destructive spells, and led the team with 20 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.55. He also delivered an incredible 175 dot balls over the course of the 14 matches he played, an exceptional feat for someone who bowls the majority of his overs in the powerplay and at the death.

Archer also made some vital contributions for the Royals with bat in hand, as he scored 113 runs at a strike rate of 179.36.

While Jofra Archer wasn't able to guide the Rajasthan Royals to the play-offs, he showed once again why he is considered to be one of the best bowlers in limited-overs cricket. He was unplayable at times, and caused opposition batsmen all sorts of problems with his searing pace, bounce and variations.

Jofra Archer is one of the top players in the tournament, and provided the Rajasthan Royals retain him (they'd be fools not to), he'll be back next season to lead their hunt for the IPL trophy.