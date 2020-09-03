IPL 2020: Gurkeerat Singh and AB de Villiers hit clean sixes in RCB training, coach Katich labels the former 'magnificent' [Watch]

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to release some behind-the-scenes footage from their recent practice session, and in the video, the likes of Gurkeerat Singh, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris and Shivam Dube are seen in action in the nets.

De Villiers and Gurkeerat seemed to be in great touch as RCB up the preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The latter, who played a few beautiful shots, drew special praise from head coach Simon Katich, who stated that the wicket wasn't easy to bat on.

There was one common emotion in the camp - Happiness. If the first hit was all about getting back to doing what you love, this one was about getting better, and working hard to get there.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/I3YDbRKu8e — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 3, 2020

The former Australian opener, who oversaw his second net in this UAE training camp for RCB, commended the batsmen for applying themselves.

"The bowlers did well but what stood out for me was that the batters applied themselves really well. A number of guys got in there and played proper cricket shots and got used to the wicket. Tonight was a very good session for a number of the batsmen."

'Magnificent tonight' - RCB coach Katich on Gurkeerat Singh's net session ahead of IPL 2020

Gurkeerat Singh is expected to be a part of RCB's middle order in IPL 2020

When asked about Gurkeerat's solid showing in the nets, Katich said -

"Yeah, magnificent tonight. He's got into the nets and applied himself as he would do in a match, which is not easy to do. A lot of guys like to get in there and try and hit them for six, but sometimes you've got to construct an innings in the nets because that will prepare you for the game."

RCB will need their Indian batting contingent, which comprises of Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, to ably support the overseas batters like Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch in IPL 2020.

As Kohli's side attempt to bring home their first-ever trophy in IPL 2020, all eyes will be on whether Gurkeerat can step up to the plate and contribute with both bat and ball. RCB recently announced Adam Zampa as a replacement for Australian pacer Kane Richardson, who is expecting his first child with his wife soon.