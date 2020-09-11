IPL 2020: 'He's one of the greats of the game' - Gurkeerat Singh learning a lot from AB de Villiers

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to post a montage of their latest training session as they ramp up preparations ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

RCB captain Virat Kohli, franchise legend AB de Villiers and Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel were seen batting in the nets, while the likes of Dale Steyn and Isuru Udana steamed in.

One of the notable parts of the video featured Punjab batsman Gurkeerat Singh getting advice from the former South African captain after being castled in the nets. There have been reports that the wickets in the UAE aren't playing very true, and AB de Villiers spoke to the 30-year-old about the same.

"If your wicket in the game is doing that, it's probably best to get off strike. Or come out of your crease. It's the deck, it's not your technique. You've been hitting the ball very well."

'AB de Villiers is one of the greats of the game' - Gurkeerat Singh

There’s intensity. There’s effort. More importantly, there’s hunger as well. The Royal Challengers are beating the heat in Dubai and putting in some extra hours. pic.twitter.com/uDg74o72Qd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 11, 2020

Gurkeerat showered praise on AB de Villiers, saying that he is one of the best players to have ever played the game. He added that Mr. 360 has helped him become a better batsman.

"I've been talking to them about technique, and how the wicket's going to play. I'm comfortable talking to AB de Villiers about my batting. It definitely helps you and he's one of the greats of the game."

"Even when there's no IPL, we exchange texts and I like talking to him, about my batting especially. It's good to have everybody's opinion and then work on it."

RCB face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of IPL 2020 on the 21st of September. Virat Kohli's side will greatly depend upon their overseas contingent - including AB de Villiers - to produce the goods.

Apart from De Villiers, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Chris Morris could all be standout performers for RCB in IPL 2020.