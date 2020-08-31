IPL 2020: Jonty Rhodes explains how Mohammad Shami is an inspiration to younger players

Jonty Rhodes, the fielding coach of the Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020, wants the senior players of the side to lead from the front. The former South African international is particularly impressed with Mohammad Shami’s bowling and how he is setting an example for others.

“From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead that is because there are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders. But, it’s guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard,” Rhodes said in a video posted by the Kings XI Punjab on social media.

AA < AAA <<< Jonty 🔋



📹 | Sadde fielding coach di battery vi charge rehndi hai😍#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL @JontyRhodes8 pic.twitter.com/Uk6Ofr0lvO — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 30, 2020

Jonty Rhodes, along with Andy Flower and Wasim Jaffer, is a part of an elite management team led by head coach Anil Kumble. Everyone is expecting Mohammad Shami to set the standards high and help the Punjab side fare well when IPL 2020 starts in the UAE on September 19.

“If they are setting high standards, then young players, it’s easier for them to follow. So, it’s great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he’s still got something in the tank,” added Rhodes.

Mohammad Shami’s not-so-great IPL numbers

Shami made his IPL debut in 2013 with KKR before moving to the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils in 2014

Mohammad Shami, however, doesn’t have a great track record in the IPL. He has never been a regular feature in any of the IPL sides he has represented, picking a meagre 40 wickets from 51 IPL matches.

But the Indian fast bowler has transformed himself in terms of match fitness and performance, with Indian captain Virat Kohli stating that this is the fittest Shami has ever been. Mohammad Shami had his best IPL season last year when he finished as the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 14 games.

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown must have given Shami more time to work on his fitness and he would be yearning to improve his IPL numbers and help KXIP become IPL champions for the first time.