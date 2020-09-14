IPL 2020: I absolutely love the way MS Dhoni goes about his business, says David Miller

Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller says that he absolutely loves watching Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni go about his work, especially in crunch situations. Dhoni's calmness under pressure and his composure is something that Miller wants to learn from.

MS Dhoni has also been a fantastic skipper, taking crucial decisions on the field and remaining cool and calm under pressure. David Miller said that even he tries to radiate the same kind of energy that Dhoni does. The southpaw may have a crucial role to play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

"I absolutely love the way Dhoni goes about his business. Looking at his calmness - you just think he's always under control. The way he portrays himself, that's something he's extremely good at and I do enjoy that about him. I try and give off the same energy," David Miller told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

MS Dhoni is one of the best finishers ever: David Miller

David Miller also believes that MS Dhoni is one of the best finishers to ever play the game.

David Miller opined that MS Dhoni is one of the best finishers to ever play the game. This is because he has won so many games for India and CSK and has remained unbeaten at the end, taking the responsibility of getting the team across the line.

Although Miller believes that technique wise he is very different from Dhoni, the former Indian skipper's aggressive style of batting and his ability to finish games is what Miller is in awe of.

"He's got his strengths and weaknesses as a batsman and so do I. I tend to be in awe of some of his chases rather than 'wanting to bat like him. I suppose I just want to finish games like he does. Technique-wise and the way you go about it, we all have our own ways. I don't think I can rate myself or put myself in a category," David Miller said.

"We'll see how my career unfolds and finishes and then we can look back and sort of judge. Definitely, Dhoni is one of the best finishers ever; he's proven it many times. I love watching him play," he added.

With star all-rounder Ben Stokes likely to miss the first part of IPL 2020, the Royals will expect David Miller to deliver consistent performances in the middle order as he used to for Kings XI Punjab.