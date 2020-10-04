IPL 2020: I am not the same bowler that I was few years back, says Mohammed Shami

India and Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Mohammed Shami accepted that he is not the same bowler that he was a few years ago. Shami played the 2015 World Cup with a knee injury and was still India's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 scalps.

However, the performance took its toll, and the injury was aggravated. Many in the media wrote him off, saying that he may not ever be the dangerous wicket-taker that he was.

Shami would turn things around though. Having worked hard on his fitness, the pacer came back strong and has now become one of India's top bowlers in both white and red-ball cricket.

"In 2015 and even back in 2018 when I faced an injury, the media said that my career would be over. The media reported that even if I come back, I won't be the same Shami, and I agree that I am not the same that I was a few years back. And that's the only correct thing that they have said. This comment motivated me a lot to do better in the game for which I am known," Mohammed Shami said while speaking on Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face cricket series.

I weighed almost 95 kg and thought what people spoke about retirement was true: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami had gained a lot of weight after his injury in the 2015 World Cup.

Mohammed Shami weighed almost 95 kg after his injury, and was beginning to believe his retirement was not too far away. However, he had a ball next to him during recovery, and that motivated him to keep improving.

He realised that he had to adapt to changing situations, have patience and slowly work towards complete fitness. He did that and is now reaping the rewards for it.

"I remember after my injury, I weighed almost 95 kg and I felt that what people are saying is true and I can't do anything about it. But then I had a ball next to me throughout the 60 days of my bed rest. You don't have to forget things in life and you have to learn and adapt to the situation and you can't lie to yourself, especially with regard to your profession," Mohammed Shami said.

With a long IPL season and a tour to Australia ahead, Mohammed Shami will be hopeful of remaining fully fit and performing at his best.